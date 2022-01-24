2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Teased Yet Again, We Now Have an Official Reveal Date

Alfa Romeo will reveal the Tonale on February 8, 2022. The Italian marque has released a tease video of its upcoming model, and it does not reveal that much. However, we do get a look at the design of its taillights, but that is not something new, is it?
Along with the teaser, the Italian marque that is a part of the Stellantis conglomerate has also announced a motto with the world premiere: "La Metarmorfosi," which is Italian for metamorphosis.
It might be related to the fact that the Tonale will be the first plug-in Alfa Romeo. As you are already aware, the Italian marque will offer its 2023 Tonale in PHEV form, and an electric version is expected later. Other versions will come with mild-hybrid tech, and some markets will also get a diesel engine.
The Tonale has seen multiple delays, and it will have the task of lowering the company's CO2 emissions average while boosting sales in Europe. It is worth noting that the Tonale will also be teased on Alfa Romeo's U.S. website, which should be an indication of the fact that the Milanese brand will launch it on the North American continent as well.
Alfa Romeo will position the Tonale below the Stelvio, and it is supposed to be more affordable than the Giulia. That means that there is a good chance that the Tonale will be the most affordable model offered by the Italian marque in 2022.
The Tonale will come with up to 240 horsepower, as rumors and company insiders reveal. There is no official confirmation on the matter, though. Expect the model to come in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The latter might be hybrid only, but we will learn more about that once it is revealed.
Later, Alfa Romeo is set to launch the Brennero, which is even smaller than the Tonale. The Brennero is an overdue replacement of the MiTo, while the Tonale will be positioned as an SUV successor of the Giulietta, the company's compact class premium hatchback.
