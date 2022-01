1966 Ford Mustang Speedster Restomod Breaks the Mold by Ditching Its Roof Altogether

What we have here is a modified 1966 Mustang Speedster – yes, you read that correctly, speedster, because as you can see, the windshield’s been chopped, and so have the A-pillars, obviously. Also gone are the side windows, resulting in a 100% open-top experience.The car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and while we can't be sure what its real-world value might be today, we do know that it once sold for $24,000, which doesn't sound like all that much for something so unique.Anyway, let’s get to the mods. This classic pony car is equipped with a so-called Mustang Plus Ronster body kit, while the exterior was painted Sonic Blue Pearl with white racing stripes. It also comes with a painted rear tonneau cover (with some cracks in it, according to the seller), the previously mentioned windshield, pillar and door mods, 17-inch wheels, plus a Shelby-style hood, rear tail panel, side scoops, spoiler and a dual exhaust system.Inside, there are black vinyl bucket seats, matching the dashboard, door panels and carpets. Amenities include a JVC AM/FM/CD stereo, four Explosion subwoofers, Shelby branding and a three-spoke steering wheel.As for what’s hiding underneath the hood, it is a replacement 302ci V8 engine with a Cobra-branded air cleaner and valve covers. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox – should be over 200hp though, which is what you’d expect from a 302ci 4.9-liter Windsor V8.