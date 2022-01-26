1966 Ford Mustang Speedster Restomod Breaks the Mold by Ditching Its Roof Altogether

It’s almost never a pretty sight when somebody takes a first-generation Mustang and messes around with the body style. In fact, if you’re any type of purist, you might not want to linger on the photo gallery too much as far as this restomod is concerned. However, we also understand if you simply can’t look away.
What we have here is a modified 1966 Mustang Speedster – yes, you read that correctly, speedster, because as you can see, the windshield’s been chopped, and so have the A-pillars, obviously. Also gone are the side windows, resulting in a 100% open-top experience.
The car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and while we can't be sure what its real-world value might be today, we do know that it once sold for $24,000, which doesn't sound like all that much for something so unique.
Anyway, let’s get to the mods. This classic pony car is equipped with a so-called Mustang Plus Ronster body kit, while the exterior was painted Sonic Blue Pearl with white racing stripes. It also comes with a painted rear tonneau cover (with some cracks in it, according to the seller), the previously mentioned windshield, pillar and door mods, 17-inch wheels, plus a Shelby-style hood, rear tail panel, side scoops, spoiler and a dual exhaust system.
Inside, there are black vinyl bucket seats, matching the dashboard, door panels and carpets. Amenities include a JVC AM/FM/CD stereo, four Explosion subwoofers, Shelby branding and a three-spoke steering wheel.
As for what’s hiding underneath the hood, it is a replacement 302ci V8 engine with a Cobra-branded air cleaner and valve covers. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox – should be over 200hp though, which is what you’d expect from a 302ci 4.9-liter Windsor V8.
The car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and while we can't be sure what its real-world value might be today, we do know that it once sold for $24,000, which doesn't sound like all that much for something so unique.
Anyway, let’s get to the mods. This classic pony car is equipped with a so-called Mustang Plus Ronster body kit, while the exterior was painted Sonic Blue Pearl with white racing stripes. It also comes with a painted rear tonneau cover (with some cracks in it, according to the seller), the previously mentioned windshield, pillar and door mods, 17-inch wheels, plus a Shelby-style hood, rear tail panel, side scoops, spoiler and a dual exhaust system.
Inside, there are black vinyl bucket seats, matching the dashboard, door panels and carpets. Amenities include a JVC AM/FM/CD stereo, four Explosion subwoofers, Shelby branding and a three-spoke steering wheel.
As for what’s hiding underneath the hood, it is a replacement 302ci V8 engine with a Cobra-branded air cleaner and valve covers. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a three-speed automatic gearbox – should be over 200hp though, which is what you’d expect from a 302ci 4.9-liter Windsor V8.