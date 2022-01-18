1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Abandoned the Original Six-Cylinder, Now Sports a V8

It goes without saying that a six-cylinder isn’t necessarily the favorite cup of tea of every Mustang fan out there, but on the other hand, it’s still the kind of engine that serves its purpose very well.
The 1966 Mustang was offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower unit that replaced the 170 (2.8-liter) available on the 1964 1/2 model. Ford, therefore, managed to achieve a power increase as well, as the new unit generated 120 horsepower versus 105 horsepower on the first six-cylinder.
On the other hand, the MY 1966 could be ordered with several V8 options, starting with the popular 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel rated at 200 horsepower. Those who wanted more power were obviously allowed to go for the 4-barrel sibling, which for this model year produced 225 horsepower.
The top-of-the-range was the Windsor HiPo offering a total output of over 270 horsepower.
The Mustang that eBay seller maneu_9028 has recently posted online was born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood. But as we said, the 200 was mostly the right choice for a grocery-getter, so the owner of this Mustang performed an upgrade to a mysterious V8 unit.
No further information has been offered on this new engine, but after sitting for many years, the unit still starts. We don’t know if it’s road-worthy, however.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they suggest this Mustang doesn’t necessarily come in a tip-top shape. But this isn’t a surprise given the car has been sitting for years, so both the body and the interior need work as part of a restomod.
At first glance, however, the asking price might be quite a shortcoming for someone planning to refresh this Mustang. The seller expects to get $11,000 for the car, though, on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be thinking of another deal.
The Mustang is parked in Michigan.
