1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Abandoned the Original Six-Cylinder, Now Sports a V8

The 1966 Mustang was offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower unit that replaced the 170 (2.8-liter) available on the 1964 1/2 model. Ford , therefore, managed to achieve a power increase as well, as the new unit generated 120 horsepower versus 105 horsepower on the first six-cylinder.On the other hand, the MY 1966 could be ordered with several V8 options, starting with the popular 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel rated at 200 horsepower. Those who wanted more power were obviously allowed to go for the 4-barrel sibling, which for this model year produced 225 horsepower.The top-of-the-range was the Windsor HiPo offering a total output of over 270 horsepower.The Mustang that eBay seller maneu_9028 has recently posted online was born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood. But as we said, the 200 was mostly the right choice for a grocery-getter, so the owner of this Mustang performed an upgrade to a mysterious V8 unit.No further information has been offered on this new engine, but after sitting for many years, the unit still starts. We don’t know if it’s road-worthy, however.The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they suggest this Mustang doesn’t necessarily come in a tip-top shape. But this isn’t a surprise given the car has been sitting for years, so both the body and the interior need work as part of a restomod.At first glance, however, the asking price might be quite a shortcoming for someone planning to refresh this Mustang. The seller expects to get $11,000 for the car, though, on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be thinking of another deal.The Mustang is parked in Michigan.