1966 Ford Mustang Previously Owned by a Texas Detective Returns as a Perfect 10

If you are interested in a first-generation Mustang but don’t want to spend your time saving a project car, here’s a 1966 example that makes everything so much easier.
The car has already been refreshed and is now coming with everything in tip-top shape, including not only the exterior and the interior but also the engine.
Let’s start with the obvious and state this 1966 Ford Mustang looks gorgeous, as everything has been restored to look just like new. In other words, this Mustang is in the same beautiful condition it was 56 years ago when it rolled off the assembly lines, minus the new-car smell.
eBay seller joresqu33 says this Mustang received parts and labor that surpassed $10,000, including new wirings, brakes, and suspensions. Furthermore, the vehicle previously exhibited a few small spots of rust, we’re being told, but it has already received some bodywork and new paint, so they are most likely gone now.
Originally owned by a detective living in Texas, this 1966 Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine. Needless to say, this is what could make some people walk away, especially if what they were interested in was raw V8 power.
The 1966 Mustang was offered, just like its predecessor, with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder engine as standard. This unit produced 120 horsepower, and it replaced the original 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder that was used on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
Buying this Mustang won’t be cheap. Clearly, it comes in a pretty solid shape, and this more or less explains the hefty price tag, though, on the other hand, it looks like the owner is way too optimistic in this regard. The car comes at a fixed price on eBay, as the seller wants to get no more, no less than $35,000 for it.
The good news is the Make Offer button has also been enabled, and interested buyers are encouraged to use it in case they have a different price in mind.
Let’s start with the obvious and state this 1966 Ford Mustang looks gorgeous, as everything has been restored to look just like new. In other words, this Mustang is in the same beautiful condition it was 56 years ago when it rolled off the assembly lines, minus the new-car smell.
eBay seller joresqu33 says this Mustang received parts and labor that surpassed $10,000, including new wirings, brakes, and suspensions. Furthermore, the vehicle previously exhibited a few small spots of rust, we’re being told, but it has already received some bodywork and new paint, so they are most likely gone now.
Originally owned by a detective living in Texas, this 1966 Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine. Needless to say, this is what could make some people walk away, especially if what they were interested in was raw V8 power.
The 1966 Mustang was offered, just like its predecessor, with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder engine as standard. This unit produced 120 horsepower, and it replaced the original 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder that was used on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
Buying this Mustang won’t be cheap. Clearly, it comes in a pretty solid shape, and this more or less explains the hefty price tag, though, on the other hand, it looks like the owner is way too optimistic in this regard. The car comes at a fixed price on eBay, as the seller wants to get no more, no less than $35,000 for it.
The good news is the Make Offer button has also been enabled, and interested buyers are encouraged to use it in case they have a different price in mind.