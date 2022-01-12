Barn Find Gold: 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Stored for Decades in Abandoned House

First-gen Ford Mustang barn finds are nothing new. FoMoCo built so many of them that it's not uncommon to find them in barns, warehouses, and junkyards. Shelbys are a different story though, and this one's downright incredible.
With only 562 units built, the 1965 Shelby GT350 is one of the rarest Mustangs out there. Amazingly enough, one of them was recently discovered in an abandoned house, making it one of the greatest barn-found classics of 2021.
There's no info as to how this GT350 ended up spending decades in this garage. Likewise, there's no word as to when and why this house was abandoned with such a valuable car inside. What we do know, according to YouTube's "American Mustangs," is that this GT350 is as authentic as they get. Numbers-matching V8 engine and all.
Dragged out of its resting place for the first time in decades, the Shelby appears to be in decent condition. The paint has peeled off and there's surface rust on most body panels, but the car is in one piece and appears to be complete.
It has all the right Shelby tags, it still rides on its original wheels, and the interior is in better shape than the exterior. Of course, the V8 engine no longer runs and it's safe to assume that it's stuck, but that's not surprising given its long stint off the road.
The video that documents the rescue was released in January 2022, but the car was actually discovered in 2021. It took the new owner about two months to strike a deal for the GT350 and the description mentions that "since this video the car is now running and driving." That's awesome news! One more 1965 GT350 was saved and put back on the road. And it's safe to say that it will get a proper restoration too.
Discovered in Georgia, the Shelby shows only 29,000 miles (46,671 km) on the odo, which is more proof that this car sat for decades. Hopefully, we'll get more info on its registration number (because many GT350s are still missing) and the full story behind this incredible find.
As a brief reminder, the 1965 GT350 was Ford's first collaboration with Carroll Shelby. Essentially a track-prepped Ford Mustang, the 1965 GT350 came with a beefed-up 289 V8 good for 306 horsepower. All cars were finished in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes and most featured side-exiting exhaust pipes. Shelby put together 562 cars, 37 of which were full-blown GT350R race cars.
How much are these cars worth? Well, GT350s in Fair condition fetch at least $300,000, while Concours-ready examples can cost more than $600,000. A 1965 GT350R racing prototype is currently the most expensive Mustang ever auctioned, having crossed the block for $3.85 million in 2020.
The rare Shelby was found sitting alongside another 1965 Mustang. While not as rare as the GT350, the red Stang is a K-code GT with a 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) HiPo engine. And it's in pretty solid condition too.
The property is also home to a Fox-body Mustang, a Buick Grand National, and an impressive hoard of vintage Ford parts, including engine components, seats, and wheels. Check it all out in the video below.
