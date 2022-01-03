1966 Ford Mustang Born in Mexico Is Ready to Get Back on American Roads

Back in 1966, Ford ended up producing over 600,000 Mustangs, out of which nearly 500,000 units rolled off the assembly lines dressed as a hardtop.
The fastback was the hardest to find for this model year, as this body style was used on close to 36,000 cars, while a convertible top made its way to more than 72,000 Mustangs.
When it comes to the location where the cars were made, most units were obviously manufactured at Ford’s three plants in the United States. But at the same time, the American carmaker also built the Mustang in Mexico City and in the Netherlands.
It goes without saying the production at non-U.S. plants was rather limited. For instance, a little over 2,000 Mustang were made in Mexico, while the Dutch facility built approximately 240 units.
The Mustang we have here is one of those models that were born in Mexico, yet it’s now hoping to get a second chance on American soil.
As anyone can easily figure out with a quick inspection of the photos in the gallery, this Mustang is a project car in all regards, so the only way to go right now is full restoration.
The body is supposed to be very solid, eBay seller everylasting5 guarantees, and the Mustang sells with many new parts that would help the new buyer with the restoration.
As far as the engine is concerned, the unit is no longer in the car, though it’s still around. No further specifics have been provided, yet the VIN decodes to the standard six-cylinder rated at 120 horsepower.
The restoration of this 1966 Mustang is currently a work in progress, so whoever will end up buying the car just needs to complete this project. The bidding is happening as we speak, with the highest offer at the time of writing exceeding $3,000 without actually unlocking the reserve.
