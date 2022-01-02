1968 Mercury Cougar Has Been Off the Streets for 30 Years, Needs Some TLC

The year is 2022. Despite all the Sci-Fi movies we've seen so far, the concept of a time machine still seems to be a distant, perhaps impossible dream. But we've managed to find ways of exploring the past, without living it. And buying classic cars is a great way of achieving that goal if you're willing to go all the way.
Getting into classic cars can lead to a massive headache if you haven't got the right budget, skills, or enough time to pull it off. That's why most people would just rather buy a brand new car, that comes with a nice, safe warranty. Fewer headaches and more seat time, that's the way to go for them. But if you'd like to get a sense of how the '70s felt like, you're not going to achieve that by driving a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.
You're going to have to dig deeper and get yourself a car that was built in that age and era. Talking about Mustangs, that could be a good starting point. But those cars are getting more and more expensive each day. But there are, of course, alternate solutions. Take this 1968 Mercury Cougar for instance! The Cougar is the highest-selling nameplate ever built by Mercury, with almost 3 million units delivered in over 30 years.
For the first two generations, between 1967 and 1973, the Cougar was derived from the Ford Mustang. So it may be an excellent option if you wanted a Mustang but couldn't get your hands on one. Looking at the VIN of this car, you'll notice that this was factory fitted with an F-code 302 ci V8 engine. Back in 1968, this should have been good for about 210 horsepower. Right now, you're going to have to look for a replacement, as the engine isn't turning by hand.
The car has been off the road for more than 3 decades now, and that's easily noticeable by looking at the way the Augusta Green exterior and Medium Saddle interior look like right now. This car has only been driven for 60,000 miles (96,560 km), which translates to just over 1,000 miles (1,609 km) per year on average. The car is located in Maryland, but the bad news is that it's being sold with a bill of sale, as it doesn't have a title anymore. If $3,900 doesn't sound like a lot to you, then it might just be the dream project you had been thinking about!
