Twin-Turbo Coyote Ford Mustang Drags Many Siblings, And It's Six-Second Royalty

Anyone who loves Ford’s original pony car, modified vehicles, as well as quarter-mile skirmishes better prepare in advance for this six-second treat. Granted, it comes from last year’s Mod Nationals, but that does not make it any less feisty.
Or consistent, for that matter. After all, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube takes the first steps into 2022 by recalling what happened during the “King of the 4 Valve” class at the South Georgia Motorsports Park-organized Mod Nationals 2021. With a Coyote twist.
As always, the video embedded below focuses on one specific participant. This time around, it is Mike Reich’s twin-turbo 5.0-liter Coyote V8-powered S197. A Ford Mustang that broke the six-second barrier and consistently made sure its pony car siblings from then and now easily met their “demise.” You know how sibling rivalry can deliver an absolute blast...
Well, that is precisely what occurred during the battles. With the advantage that except for egos, no one got hurt. So, the first couple of skirmishes (one against a beautifully derelict Fox Body) have Reich’s “SaySum” Mustang deliver the same 7.05s ET to properly stage the glorious fights from later on. And these were “easy” victories against rivals with 7.82s and 7.27s results.
But it’s from the third battle (at 1:44) when things start to heat up. The videographer even failed to catch the opponent’s ET and trap speed when the Coyote Mustang surprised everyone with its first six-second result. And the 6.98s pass was just the Blue Oval beginning, it seems.
Next up came a very green Mustang to try and teach the aspiring six-second brawler a lesson. To no avail, though, as the newfound bracket probably inebriated both driver and car with ample powers. Thus, there was just one possible outcome: an even better 6.88s pass against the rival’s 6.98s run. That was its best from the footage but do make sure to stick until the very end to find out who took the class crown home!
