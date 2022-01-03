All-New 2024 Ford Mustang Looks Ready to Ravage Dodge and Chevy in Digital Form

The sixth-generation Ford Mustang (S550) has been in production since July of 2014. It’s not old enough to necessarily feel out of touch with the present, but Ford also can’t afford to let this current-generation model endure for much longer.
We’ve already entered the era of electric mobility. Everyone in the car industry is getting ready to go full-electric by the end of this decade, on average. Some, even sooner. You’ve also probably noticed that designs are changing throughout the entire industry, while nameplates are being reinvented or brought back from the dead.
Going forward, it will be easier for some segments than others. When it comes to crossovers and hatchbacks, automakers have a clear picture of what is required of them. But muscle cars? That’s a tricky terrain to navigate, because most buyers in this segment are genuine car enthusiasts and they probably won’t be thrilled if, for whatever reason, next-gen hybrid and EV muscle cars become less brutish than their V8-powered predecessors.
With regards to styling in particular, my personal take on the matter is that it would be a mistake for the likes of Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge to completely reinvent the way the Mustang, Camaro and Challenger look. Muscle cars need to retain their retro appearance, and if you’re not ready for a monumental design shift, then an evolutionary refresh could be the way to go.
Such is the case with this rendering of an all-new 2024 Mustang by Bernhard Reichel, where the S550 model clearly served as the benchmark. The designer beefed up the front and rear fenders, changed the creases in the doors, removed the door handles (Mach-E style) and gave this iconic pony-badged fastback a larger grille with twin horizontal headlights.
This split headlight design sort of reminds me of the Interceptor concept, unveiled by Ford back in 2007 at NAIAS in Detroit. Now, while the headlights definitely match the overall styling of the car, a grille that big might be a tough sell as far as most people are concerned.
Overall, this design is far less aggressive-looking than the current one. But since it’s also simpler, with fewer angular surfaces (especially at the front), odds are it would eventually age better.
