1965 Ford Mustang Left to Rot in a Yard Looks Ready for Full Restoration

Back in 1965, Ford introduced a series of engines for the new Mustang, and one of the biggest was the debut of a new six-cylinder unit.
While the 1964 1/2 Mustang was offered with a 170 (2.8-liter) engine developing 105 horsepower, its successor came with a 200 (3.3-liter) unit rated at 120 horsepower.
The V8 lineup also received a bunch of tweaks, as the 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor was dropped, with Ford going only for the famous 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor units in either 2-barrel or 4-barrel configurations.
The 1965 Mustang that we have here was born with the new six-cylinder under the hood, and according to its current owner, the same engine is still there. But as you can easily figure out yourselves, the vehicle isn’t exactly in its best shape, and the engine isn’t making any exception.
As a result, the 200ci unit no longer starts, though we’re being told it still turns over by hand.
This Mustang looks like it’s been sitting for a long time in that yard, so you should expect the typical rust issues that you typically find on a car this old. There’s the usual rust, and the owner explains on Craigslist that the car needs a new windshield.
There’s no title for this Mustang, and the floors look rusty, so any potential buyer should get ready for some serious patching. There are only small holes, so you’d better inspect everything in person to more accurately determine just how much damage the rust has already produced on this Mustang.
At the end of the day, this Mustang looks to be a compelling project car, even if the six-cylinder under the hood isn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea. The good news is the vehicle sells cheap, so you can get it for just $2,800. Other offers might also be considered, the owner claims.
