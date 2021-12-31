2022 Shelby Cobra Takes Mustang GT500 For Quick Stroll Down Virtual Memory Lane

With just a few more hours before we eagerly dive into the New Year celebrations, a moment of introspection is always welcomed. Thus, we can all look back in time and maybe even find the power to come full circle.
When it comes to automotive virtual artists, their moments of introspection always give us food for thought. The pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media recalls a spring moment of Shelby Cobra GT500 madness. And he eagerly decided to give us an encore.
Those who are familiar with this unnamed CGI expert know very well that he/she traditionally finds the most outrageous ways to treat beloved automotive icons. We have seen many examples of quirky or downright maddening ideas, such as that one time when a “Merctang” Ford Mustang Shelby GT500/Mercedes-AMG G 63 mashup stemmed from imagination.
But that was not the first time this virtual artist tortured the contemporary, Predator-supercharged V8 Mustang GT500 muscle car. A few weeks before that summer of madness, there was also a crazy, “modern-day” spring illustration with a Shelby Cobra that adopted GT500 cues for a potential new lease of life.
As offensive as it might have seemed, purists were at least calm when knowing that no actual Shely Cobra or Mustang GT500s were harmed during the making of the face-swap digital illustration. Others probably dared to imagine what a handful the Cobra might be with 760 horsepower on tap. And maybe secretly hoped for a continuation of the series.
Well, now they just got their potentially rhetorical wish granted. And the pixel master has returned to complete the Shelby Cobra GT500 idea full circle. From a rear point of view, naturally. And it’s easy to observe the hypothetical 2022 Shelby Cobra has remained just as Mustang-outrageous as before.
Oh, it even comes with a subtle update: notice how the triangular-shaped side exhaust from the first rendering disappeared? It did so only to morph into a proper, beefy quad exhaust setup traditionally located exactly where it’s supposed to...
Those who are familiar with this unnamed CGI expert know very well that he/she traditionally finds the most outrageous ways to treat beloved automotive icons. We have seen many examples of quirky or downright maddening ideas, such as that one time when a “Merctang” Ford Mustang Shelby GT500/Mercedes-AMG G 63 mashup stemmed from imagination.
But that was not the first time this virtual artist tortured the contemporary, Predator-supercharged V8 Mustang GT500 muscle car. A few weeks before that summer of madness, there was also a crazy, “modern-day” spring illustration with a Shelby Cobra that adopted GT500 cues for a potential new lease of life.
As offensive as it might have seemed, purists were at least calm when knowing that no actual Shely Cobra or Mustang GT500s were harmed during the making of the face-swap digital illustration. Others probably dared to imagine what a handful the Cobra might be with 760 horsepower on tap. And maybe secretly hoped for a continuation of the series.
Well, now they just got their potentially rhetorical wish granted. And the pixel master has returned to complete the Shelby Cobra GT500 idea full circle. From a rear point of view, naturally. And it’s easy to observe the hypothetical 2022 Shelby Cobra has remained just as Mustang-outrageous as before.
Oh, it even comes with a subtle update: notice how the triangular-shaped side exhaust from the first rendering disappeared? It did so only to morph into a proper, beefy quad exhaust setup traditionally located exactly where it’s supposed to...