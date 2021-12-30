2022 Range Rover Transforms Into Pickup Truck, Might Spite Cullinan and Bentayga

Land Rover bragged about its 2023 Range Rover SV from Special Vehicle Operations having some 1.6 million possible configurations soon. Unfortunately, this pickup truck body form is not one of them.
Heralded by many as the most iconic all-wheel-drive vehicle produced by the Land Rover brand, the 2022 Range Rover was not long ago the epitome of British 4x4 luxury. That was until Bentley and Rolls-Royce came up with the Bentayga and Cullinan, respectively.
Now, all Range Rover can do is play catch-up. Steps have been made to accomplish that and the all-new generation now starts north of $100k in America. Next up, the 2023 Range Rover SV will play the SVO personalization card with an enormous number of possible configurations.
Frankly, not one of them might help it stand out in a Cullinan and Bentayga crowd. Not to mention the sportier ultra-luxury additions to the Lambo Urus fight, such as the Aston Martin DBX and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. Maybe it’s time for Land Rover to think outside the box. And into the bed.
We don’t mean to sleep on it. But rather literally attach a cargo bed to its flagship SUV. After all, affluent hunting and fishing-passionate folk might appreciate the idea of a modern Range Rover pickup truck. For now, it’s just wishful thinking, though. And it’s certainly not the first time we have seen this hypothetical transformation.
After all, virtual artists are starting to showcase a trend here. And Estonia-based Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, is quite prolific in that respective. As such, we have recently seen ideas such as a 6x6 Mercedes-Benz EQG, the one-off BMW X7 Pickup Concept redressed as an Off-Road Edition, or the Porsche Cayenne GTS abandoning the “Coupe” for a practical truck life.
Notice how each of them was flirting with the ultra-luxury territory? Well, one might feel that with the addition of this 2022 Range Rover pickup truck into the mix that threshold was finally crossed once and for all. And, frankly, such an OEM conversion would not be that crazy in the current state of the automotive world.
