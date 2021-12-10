Modern Cobra Mystifies Hardtop Ducktail and Sculpted Widebody in Foggy CGI

What more could be said about AC Cars’ and Shelby’s Cobra that hasn’t already been whispered around the corners of classic high-performance gossip? So, perhaps it’s better to let it be wrapped in foggy mystery. At least virtually.
The AC and Shelby Cobra worlds are magnificent snippets of (crazy/visionary) high-performance automotive wizardry. Anything goes for the Cobra, from electric conversions to make it sustainable for the next century or more, all the way up to downright works of copper or chrome art.
Perhaps regular folk will raise an eyebrow at the sight of a Cobra in coupe form. But Carroll Shelby himself asked designer Peter Brock to create the iconic Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe. And that one became the very first car registered with the U.S. Heritage Documentation, making it a monument – not just an American treasure.
Still, given that Al Yasid, also known as yasiddesign on social media, is a London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist, we have a feeling he based his interpretation of the matter on an AC Cars Cobra instead of a Shelby. Fans of the pixel master might even remember this isn’t the first time we see the odd ducktail spoiler, curious hardtop style, and the sculpted widebody kit on a Cobra.
Though, instead of crimson or blue examples, this time around we are getting something that acts all mysterious and subtle. Almost fully dressed up in black, save for the white stripes, this “Hardtop Ducktail” Cobra now resides in a foggy CGI environment. Clearly not everyone’s cup of tea, yet acting all mysterious as if we’re dealing with the automotive version of a queen of hearts...
This is not bad at all, considering what engine choices are offered on Cobras in the real world. So, it’s only logical this virtual interpretation would be able to deliver some of the biggest thrills ever, as well!
Perhaps regular folk will raise an eyebrow at the sight of a Cobra in coupe form. But Carroll Shelby himself asked designer Peter Brock to create the iconic Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe. And that one became the very first car registered with the U.S. Heritage Documentation, making it a monument – not just an American treasure.
Still, given that Al Yasid, also known as yasiddesign on social media, is a London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist, we have a feeling he based his interpretation of the matter on an AC Cars Cobra instead of a Shelby. Fans of the pixel master might even remember this isn’t the first time we see the odd ducktail spoiler, curious hardtop style, and the sculpted widebody kit on a Cobra.
Though, instead of crimson or blue examples, this time around we are getting something that acts all mysterious and subtle. Almost fully dressed up in black, save for the white stripes, this “Hardtop Ducktail” Cobra now resides in a foggy CGI environment. Clearly not everyone’s cup of tea, yet acting all mysterious as if we’re dealing with the automotive version of a queen of hearts...
This is not bad at all, considering what engine choices are offered on Cobras in the real world. So, it’s only logical this virtual interpretation would be able to deliver some of the biggest thrills ever, as well!