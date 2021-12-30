Kia K5 Morphs Into RWD Supercharged V8 Monster to Fight Hellcats for KDM Glory

Many will agree that Hyundai and Kia are doing a swell job of standing out in the worldwide automotive crowd. And there is a virtual artist that even thinks “Korean domestic market is the next JDM.” With a twist.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, has had a recent crush on Kia’s K5. He now believes the fifth generation of the four-door sedan formerly known as the Optima has an even better design than Kia’s other cool mid-size passenger car – the Stinger.
Beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, of course. So, to each its own. But at least he also does not feel the K5 is perfect. That would be owed to a major “affordable” strategy flaw: its “meager” pack of inline-four engines and front-wheel drive.
As a reminder, the top configuration for the DL3 iteration packs a Smartstream 2.5-liter T-GDi and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to deliver up to 286 horsepower. So, no matter how good-looking a K5 GT might be, it has nothing on a regular Charger 5.7-liter Hemi, let alone the mighty Hellcat.
Thus, to support his “KDM is the next JDM” claim, the virtual artist proceeded to one of his traditionally outrageous transformations. Looking ready to star in the never-released Need for Speed: Underground 3 racing video game is now a different breed of Kia K5.
One that comes with humongous aero details, such as the massive wing, as well as a slammed widebody allure. But that’s not all, folks. After all, to properly contend with the Dodge Hellcat pack, this feisty KDM representative needs to shed its OEM legacy for good.
And, as one can easily see through the transparent hood, this blue Kia K5 has now become a rear-wheel-drive supercharged V8 monster. Now that’s more like it...
