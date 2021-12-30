Lambo Huracan Gets Unofficial Second Generation Try-Out, Looks Sian-Sharp

The latest and (arguably) greatest Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) is only just hitting the roads to try and impress reviewers, but already people are thinking about the future. Virtual artists, of course, also present the result of their brainstorming sessions.
Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as thesketchmonkey on social media, is one of those people that are highly prolific. And thus, a little impatient. As such, his social media presence now stretches across a trio of YouTube channels, as well as the second roster of Instagram-exclusive ideas.
Naturally, his best creations are relegated to prime time, or rather his main “behind-the-scenes” styling development YT channel. Including his latest vision of the next generation Lamborghini Huracan, tentatively imagined for the 2023 model year. A bit impatient, if you ask us, since the big-brother Aventador should be first up on the successor list.
After all, the smaller Huracan hasn’t been around just as long (officially presented back in December of 2013) and Lamborghini certainly knows how to keep things fresh with so many versions and special editions. Besides, the CGI expert has the utmost respect for this Italian brand, which is obvious from the lengthy intro.
The digital makeover behind-the-scenes access kicks off at the 3:22 mark with the pixel master’s inspiration, Lambo’s mid-engine Sian FKP 37 hybrid sports car. According to the opinion of this virtual artist, the Italian automaker is going to transplant the main styling cues from their first electrified production model on the upcoming iterations of both Aventador and Huracan.
Of course, we all have to be weary and take all these potential ideas with a grain of salt. But it’s also entirely possible to adapt the new design DNA further down the model roster. With certain refinements, of course, which is also the main goal for this unofficial second-generation Huracan preview.
Naturally, his best creations are relegated to prime time, or rather his main “behind-the-scenes” styling development YT channel. Including his latest vision of the next generation Lamborghini Huracan, tentatively imagined for the 2023 model year. A bit impatient, if you ask us, since the big-brother Aventador should be first up on the successor list.
After all, the smaller Huracan hasn’t been around just as long (officially presented back in December of 2013) and Lamborghini certainly knows how to keep things fresh with so many versions and special editions. Besides, the CGI expert has the utmost respect for this Italian brand, which is obvious from the lengthy intro.
The digital makeover behind-the-scenes access kicks off at the 3:22 mark with the pixel master’s inspiration, Lambo’s mid-engine Sian FKP 37 hybrid sports car. According to the opinion of this virtual artist, the Italian automaker is going to transplant the main styling cues from their first electrified production model on the upcoming iterations of both Aventador and Huracan.
Of course, we all have to be weary and take all these potential ideas with a grain of salt. But it’s also entirely possible to adapt the new design DNA further down the model roster. With certain refinements, of course, which is also the main goal for this unofficial second-generation Huracan preview.