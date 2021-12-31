Dodge's Muscle Car Gets a Digital Facelift, Just Don't Call It a Challenger

It is one of the oldest cars still on sale, having entered production back in 2008, but the third-gen Dodge Challenger has been constantly upgraded over the years. Tweaked looks, new tech features, and additional powertrains have helped the North American auto firm milk it for over a decade now.
The current Challenger, as well as the Charger, will be phased off in roughly one or two years. Certain reports claim that Dodge will drop them toward the end of 2023, though you should take these rumors with a grain of salt. In 2024, their replacements will be introduced, with zero-emission powertrains.
It is almost certain that the Hellcat era will probably die before 2024 too, and to ease the transition between ICE (internal combustion engines) and BEV (battery-electric vehicles), the brand might overlap them. Nonetheless, it won’t be for many years, the automaker has confirmed, through the voice of its chief executive, Tim Kuniskis.
Nobody outside the company knows how the new generation muscle car, nor its four-door sibling, will look like, but they are currently prepping a concept that will be unveiled in the first or second quarter of 2022, previewing them.
Thus, the renderings shared in our image gallery, which came courtesy of Adry53Customs on Instagram, are not an attempt at trying to decipher their styling, but a simple design exercise that throws the ‘Dart’ moniker into the mix, as they were inspired by one of the artist’s digital illustrations from three years ago.
The muscle car has had its pixels rearranged, becoming slightly boxier. It has new front and rear ends, muscular fenders, a big scoop on the hood, ginormous light bar at the back, and the Dart logo on the trunk lid. It also has tailpipes, suggesting that it has nothing to do with Dodge’s new platform. Truth be told, we definitely wouldn’t mind if they go down the evolutionary route when it comes to their future muscle car, because the Challenger is definitely a head-turner, isn’t it?
