Widebody '68 Ford Mustang Cali Special Will Be Reborn in Barcelona, Not That One

When hearing the word Barcelona, people naturally tend to think about that special place in Spain of Gaudi and Leo Messi fame (among many other stunning highlights). But it’s hard for some to travel that far.
For example, a widebody 1968 Ford Mustang California Special that’s about to be reinvented as a restored and enhanced classic pony car will find it much easier to “hitch a ride” to Barcelona, the capital of Anzoátegui State, Venezuela. And look virtually stunning doing it.
The digital part arrives courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, a Venezuela-based virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media. He is pretty proud of his CGI accomplishments with this crimson ‘68 Mustang (everyone suddenly loves red cars around Christmas time!). And for good reasons.
After all, this isn’t the first time we have seen a rousing Mustang among his many projects. And, as always, the best thing is that at least some of the creations of this CGI expert end up having a new lease of life into the real world, not just across the virtual realm.
The same will happen with this ‘Stang, who will be brought to new widebody vintage glory with help from Barcelona, Venezuela-based Bellagio Car Center. This is an aftermarket outlet specializing in restoring classic and antique cars. And we have faith the project will come out exactly as intended, as they also have experience with other crimson Blue Ovals, judging by their social media showcase (an example is embedded below).
Now, there is just one beef to try and forget. The visualization (also embedded below) looks rad, but why is no one bothering to give us a complete set of details? Like, we have no idea what is in store for the interior. The CGI preview even seems to lack parts of the cockpit, such as the seats. Or, even worse, we have no hint toward what is going to power up this beautiful beast.
