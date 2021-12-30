1970 Ford Mustang Fastback Last Registered in 1978 Needs Total Restoration

If you clicked the photos in the gallery before reading the text, there’s a chance you’re totally impressed with this 1970 Ford Mustang.
After all, why shouldn’t you be, right? The car comes in pretty good shape, despite spending no less than 43 years in storage. This is impressive, to say the least, especially as the owner says this Mustang was last registered in 1978.
But on the other hand, it’s not all just milk and honey on this Mustang.
First and foremost, there’s no engine or transmission in the car. This is one of the problems, though, on the other hand, some people out there wouldn’t see this as a huge shortcoming if what they’re planning is a restomod.
The car was originally fitted with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8 engine and a three-speed manual transmission, but as said, both are missing right now. The Marti report shows this Mustang is one of just 17 models that ended up seeing the daylight during this model year with this paint and trim codes.
The black paint you see on the body is partially original, eBay seller dusty356a says, though, given its good condition, there’s a chance the Mustang has already received a repaint at some point. The vehicle now wears new tires, but on the other hand, we don’t know if any other fixes have been made to bring it to the current shape.
This Mustang has already caught the attention of several people who are willing to give it a second chance, so the bidding is currently underway. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,600, but unsurprisingly, this isn’t enough to unlock the reserve.
With 9 days remaining until the auction comes to an end, it’ll be interesting to see if this Mustang ends up finding a new owner, especially as it looks to be a very solid candidate for a restomod.
