“Lincolnized” Ford Mustang Might Help the Two-Door Live a Premium Muscle Car Life

Currently, Blue Oval’s Ford brand has just one last passenger car in its model range, the legendary Mustang pony/muscle ride. Meanwhile, its premium arm Lincoln has none. Not in the United States, at least.
Listed as the sole member of the “cars” line, the 2021 Ford Mustang starts at an MSRP of $27,205. Naturally, it can go all the way up to more than $70k when selecting the 2022 Shelby GT500. That is not for a luxury ride atmosphere, but rather for a diehard high-performance experience.
Meanwhile, Lincoln’s home market range has just four vehicles left, all of them being high-riding crossovers and SUVs. And the premium brand kicks off the proceeds a tad more upscale, from over $36k (for a five-seat 2022 Corsair). But passenger cars are still a go, elsewhere.
Let us take China, for example, where the company recently presented at the 2021 Auto Guangzhou motor show the production version of its Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept. Now simply titled Zephyr, the China-built four-door mid-size premium sedan was designed to succeed both Lincoln’s MKZ and the iconic Continental.
Just like it happened to other virtual artists before, this new model gave a pixel master the idea to “wonder what a ‘Lincolnized’ Mustang would look like.” Like a luxury pony/muscle car, most likely. But do not mind the Volkswagen Arteon-looking headlights, because Germany’s compact executive five-door liftback was not the source of inspiration.
Instead, Jim – the CGI expert better known as jlord8 on social media – simply used the front-end design of China’s Zephyr and mashed it with the unsuspecting body of a sixth-generation S550 Mustang. The result is not bad per se, but it does beg some additional work if our own two cents are permitted.
Frankly, something along the lines of his previous two-door attempts with GM performance genes. After all, he recently reworked both a modern-day Chevy Impala into a shaved coupe of SS heritage, as well as a reborn Pontiac Catalina 2+2 with help from Holden’s Coupe 60 concept.
