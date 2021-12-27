1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback Rescued in Lucky Barn Find Is Like Bullitt's Brother

Ford hit gold with the Mustang in 1964, while creating a whole new affordable sportscar segment. The iconic car was seen as extremely classy and yet it wasn’t as expensive as other sports cars of the time, with an advertised base price of $2,368. The Mustang was also a practical one, with four seats and plenty of options. The sales exploded and Ford could barely keep up with the demand, with more than one million units produced within the first 18 months.
Even with that many Mustangs on the road, the famous pony car is still a valuable classic car today. Especially as a rare barn find with the fastback body and the S code V8 engine, like the 1968 Mustang rescued from a garage in Oklahoma. If the year does ring a bell, it’s probably because of the Bullitt movie starring Steve McQueen, which made Mustang famous worldwide in 1968.
It turns out there is a strong connection between the Mustang in the movie and the one found in the barn by the guys at Speed Bump Garage. The car proves to be a 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback with the rare S code engine (390 cubic-inch V8, good for 325 horsepower), a combination only a few Mustangs had that year.
The Mustang received revised side scoops, steering wheel, and gasoline caps for the 1968 model year. Side marker lights were also added, and cars built after January 1 included shoulder belts for both front seats on coupés. The GT trim adds fog lights, a dual-exhaust system, a beefier suspension, and upgraded wheels and tires to the combination.
All of these and more were on the rescued Mustang in Oklahoma, but the real miracle was the car seems to be in incredibly good condition, at least on the outside. The first car wash reveals the body has no visible rust despite the fact it wasn’t moved in decades. The interior does need some work though, but that is to be expected and it does not diminish the car’s value.
The video inside the garage reveals other gems among the many Ford and Chevy cars, mostly from the 1970s and the 1980s. Among them was a 1964 Ford Falcon and a Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria as either a 1955 or a 1956 model year. Both of them appear only briefly in the video, so it is hard to assess their condition, but we assume they were both cared for in their times, just like the Mustang was.
