1965 Mustang Sitting for Years Looks Bad at First, Not That Bad at Closer Inspection

More on this:

1 “Lincolnized” Ford Mustang Might Help the Two-Door Live a Premium Muscle Car Life

2 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback Rescued in Lucky Barn Find Is Like Bullitt's Brother

3 1967 Ford Mustang Gets Restomoded Out of Existence, Liberty Walk Would Probably Call Dibs

4 1967 Ford Mustang Sleeping in a Garage Literally Looks Sick, Hopes for Better 2022

5 480-HP Mach-E GT Tries to Do a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Doesn't Look That Fast