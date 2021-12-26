480-HP Mach-E GT Tries to Do a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Doesn't Look That Fast

Can you imagine working at Ford at learning that the next Mustang is going to be an all-electric SUV called the Mach-E? It's no wonder that the choice of name was the source of endless discussion around the world. Trying to slap the "Mustang" moniker on something that is by no means a sports car might have sounded brilliant but was it?
Sure, you'll get different answers to that question depending on the person that's sitting in front of you. Some people enjoyed the new Mach-E, and the car has received praise as well. As expected, different variations were offered, and Mach-E GT is probably the most desired one. This should be the fastest one around, and it looks quite exciting, at least on paper.
The Mach-E GT is officially rated at 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of just under 4,400 lbs (1,995 kg), it should be capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. Of course, we all know that this is a result that's measured in ideal conditions. Luckily, the guys over at Autotop.nl wanted to put the Mach-E GT to the test themselves, and they chose the Autobahn for the task at hand.
Weather conditions are far from ideal, but grip levels shouldn't be that bad thanks to Ford's AWD system. The Cyber Orange SUV manages to complete the first test of the day in 4.47 seconds, 216 feet (66 meters) away from its launching point. Going up to 60 mph should be a strong point for this EV, but the real question is: how is it going to fare going up to 124 mph (200 kph)?
As it struggles to reach that speed, it gets overtaken by a station wagon. That's not something you'd expect to go through when driving a car that's got 500 horsepower and the Mustang name attached right? The Mach-E GT needed almost 55 seconds to get from 62 mph (100 kph) up to 124 mph. That sounds a bit slow, doesn't it? By comparison, a tuned, diesel Volkswagen Caddy that's been tested in the same conditions a few days ago, did it in just 13 seconds.
The electric SUV goes on to run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in 13.03 seconds, which is a big plus if you're into that kind of thing. The half-mile (804 meters) marker is hit after an additional 8.54 seconds. These days most average cars can hit 124 mph without having to struggle too much, so it feels rather sad to see the Mustang Mach-E GT trying to attempt the same result.
The Mach-E GT is officially rated at 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of just under 4,400 lbs (1,995 kg), it should be capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. Of course, we all know that this is a result that's measured in ideal conditions. Luckily, the guys over at Autotop.nl wanted to put the Mach-E GT to the test themselves, and they chose the Autobahn for the task at hand.
Weather conditions are far from ideal, but grip levels shouldn't be that bad thanks to Ford's AWD system. The Cyber Orange SUV manages to complete the first test of the day in 4.47 seconds, 216 feet (66 meters) away from its launching point. Going up to 60 mph should be a strong point for this EV, but the real question is: how is it going to fare going up to 124 mph (200 kph)?
As it struggles to reach that speed, it gets overtaken by a station wagon. That's not something you'd expect to go through when driving a car that's got 500 horsepower and the Mustang name attached right? The Mach-E GT needed almost 55 seconds to get from 62 mph (100 kph) up to 124 mph. That sounds a bit slow, doesn't it? By comparison, a tuned, diesel Volkswagen Caddy that's been tested in the same conditions a few days ago, did it in just 13 seconds.
The electric SUV goes on to run the quarter-mile (402 meters) in 13.03 seconds, which is a big plus if you're into that kind of thing. The half-mile (804 meters) marker is hit after an additional 8.54 seconds. These days most average cars can hit 124 mph without having to struggle too much, so it feels rather sad to see the Mustang Mach-E GT trying to attempt the same result.