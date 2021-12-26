1967 Ford Mustang Sleeping in a Garage Literally Looks Sick, Hopes for Better 2022

More on this:

1 480-HP Mach-E GT Tries to Do a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Doesn't Look That Fast

2 1966 Ford Mustang Hopes a Few Rust Holes Won’t Scare You Away, Mysterious Engine

3 Dozen of Classic Ford Mustangs Found in a Junkyard Must Be the Best Christmas Gift

4 Widebody '67 Ford Mustang Flaunts “Subtle Aggression” When Satin and Glossy Black

5 Fox-Body Mustang Needs Belly Rubs, Aims for the Sky During Takeoff