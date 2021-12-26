1967 Ford Mustang Sleeping in a Garage Literally Looks Sick, Hopes for Better 2022

There are many (and when we say many, we really mean it) Ford Mustang project cars out there, so in theory, it’s not that hard to find one that deserves to get back on the road.
The example that we have here is one of those models that appear to be easily restorable, though, on the other hand, it comes with both good news and bad news for whoever plans to take it home.
First and foremost, this is a 1967 Mustang that’s no longer running, and to be honest, this isn’t necessarily a surprise given its current condition. Parked in a garage, this Mustang looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time, and this should be a warning that a closer inspection for rust issues is mandatory.
eBay seller 314darryll doesn’t provide too many details about this Mustang, and while the condition of the car is challenging, to say the least, what could make many walk away is the engine under the hood.
This Mustang is powered by a 6-cylinder, and while it does show some signs of life, it’s not exactly an engine that people in the restoration business are big fans of. The 1967 Mustang (and the model year 1968 too) came with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thiftpower six-cylinder unit developing 120 horsepower (for MY 1968, this output was actually dropped to 115 horsepower).
If you’re one of those who’d rather go for a larger engine, you can very well start a restomod project, especially because the current condition of the six-cylinder isn’t necessarily the best.
But at the end of the day, this Mustang is clearly worth checking out, especially as it’s being sold as part of a no-reserve auction that's scheduled to come to an end in just a few hours. The top offer at the time of writing is just $3,850, and the vehicle is parked in Missouri should anyone want to see it in person.
