1967 Ford Mustang Gets Restomoded Out of Existence, Liberty Walk Would Probably Call Dibs

Do you have a soft spot for the first-generation Ford Mustang? Well, then we have something in common, because it’s arguably the prettiest ever, in this writer’s opinion anyway.
Depending on how much you like it and how many Benjamins you’re willing to spend, you can find that perfect example on the used car market, restore it back to perfection, and maybe swap the original powertrain with something punchier and more modern.
After fitting it with some eye-catching classic wheels, shod in sticky tires, we’d probably call it a day, but not everyone thinks like that. Carmstyledesign1, for instance, would probably tune the heck out of it, given the renderings shared on Instagram not long ago that depict a classic ‘Stang with way more mods than usual.
The project is described as a fusion between the 1967 and 2021 pony cars, using some heavy words such as the Shelby GT500, and it’s very controversial. For one, the whole front end looks like it came from a SEMA show car. It has a huge chin spoiler, swollen fenders with vents at the rear that give out mid-engine C8 Corvette vibes, and massive multi-spoke wheels, with a concave design and branded rubber wrapped around them.
Contributing to the more modern nature of the car are the LED lights at both ends, as well as the tiny side mirrors. It rides closer to the asphalt than the original, and has a new orange digital paint for a more head-turning design, unlike the previous one, signed by the same rendering artist, which came in grey, with black and blue alloys.
The angles and darkened windows prevent us from seeing the cockpit, yet we reckon that such a build, in the real world, would have quite a few modern amenities, from the touchscreen infotainment system to additional buttons, and perhaps a better HVAC system to keep occupants cold or warm, depending on the weather.
