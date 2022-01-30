This 250-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini Is One of Only 300 Copies in Existence

To be honest, we think the F4 1000 is one of the best-looking sport bikes ever produced.
The 2005 MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini is basically the motorcycle equivalent of a top-tier supercar, and its production run was limited to just 300 units. This brutal piece of machinery is powered by a fuel-injected 996cc inline-four colossus, with four valves per cylinder head and a massive compression ratio of 13.0:1.
In the neighborhood of 11,750 revs, the liquid-cooled juggernaut will go about delivering 173 ponies to a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear Marchesini wheel by means of a drive chain. At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing as much as 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of ruthless twisting force.
Ultimately, the engine’s oomph can launch its bearer from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 tarmac-splintering seconds. The F4 1000 Tamburini is capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in 10.2 ticks, before topping out at 191 mph (307 kph). A chromium-molybdenum trellis skeleton holds the creature’s powertrain hardware in place, resting on 50 mm (2 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and a Sachs monoshock.
At the front, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers. On the other hand, the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper. The two-wheeled rarity shown in this article’s photo gallery has a little over 400 km (250 miles) on the clock, and it flaunts an array of aftermarket goodies installed under current ownership.
These accessories include new rear turn signals, premium foot pegs and a slender license plate holder that keeps things looking clutter-free. If you don’t have a problem with spending oodles of cash on an exotic superbike, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that Agusta’s marvel is heading to auction right now!
The F4 1000 will be listed on Bring A Trailer for six more days (until February 5), so you’ve still got plenty of time to check it out. Currently, this beauty has already fetched a generous top bid of about thirty grand, but we’ll have to keep in mind that it came with an MSRP of no less than $42,695 when new. As such, we probably won’t be seeing the F4 change hands for less than $40k.
In the neighborhood of 11,750 revs, the liquid-cooled juggernaut will go about delivering 173 ponies to a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear Marchesini wheel by means of a drive chain. At a lower point on the rpm range, you’ll be experiencing as much as 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of ruthless twisting force.
Ultimately, the engine’s oomph can launch its bearer from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 tarmac-splintering seconds. The F4 1000 Tamburini is capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in 10.2 ticks, before topping out at 191 mph (307 kph). A chromium-molybdenum trellis skeleton holds the creature’s powertrain hardware in place, resting on 50 mm (2 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks and a Sachs monoshock.
At the front, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers. On the other hand, the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper. The two-wheeled rarity shown in this article’s photo gallery has a little over 400 km (250 miles) on the clock, and it flaunts an array of aftermarket goodies installed under current ownership.
These accessories include new rear turn signals, premium foot pegs and a slender license plate holder that keeps things looking clutter-free. If you don’t have a problem with spending oodles of cash on an exotic superbike, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that Agusta’s marvel is heading to auction right now!
The F4 1000 will be listed on Bring A Trailer for six more days (until February 5), so you’ve still got plenty of time to check it out. Currently, this beauty has already fetched a generous top bid of about thirty grand, but we’ll have to keep in mind that it came with an MSRP of no less than $42,695 when new. As such, we probably won’t be seeing the F4 change hands for less than $40k.