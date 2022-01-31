1963 BMW R60/2 Spent 40 Years Off the Tarmac, Deserves a Complete Restoration

You’re guaranteed to capture people’s attention when you ride atop an old-school BMW from the sixties.
This 1963 BMW R60/2 shows a little over 35k miles (56,000 km) on the clock, and four decades of its life have been spent in storage. Following the current owner’s acquisition in 2020, the antique Bavarian received youthful ignition hardware and a new six-volt battery, while its Bing carburetors got treated to an invigorating overhaul.
In addition, the valve guide seals, fuel petcock, and cylinder head gaskets have all been replaced with fresh alternatives. As for its fundamental specifications, the R60/2 is brought to life thanks to a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin engine, which is paired with a four-speed transmission and a dry single-plate clutch.
Featuring two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 7.5:1, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of delivering up to 30 ponies at 5,800 rpm. This force travels to the Beemer’s rear 18-inch wheel via an enclosed driveshaft, leading to a modest top speed of 90 mph (145 kph).
Up north, stopping power hails from a duplex drum brake measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches), while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a simplex module with an identical diameter. The bike’s powertrain is placed inside a double cradle frame, resting on Earles forks at the front and dual oil-pressurized shock absorbers on the opposite end.
Finally, the R60/2’s wheelbase is measured at 1,415 mm (55.7 inches), and its fuel tank can store 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of gas when full. As you’re reading these paragraphs, the ‘63 MY treasure is getting ready to part ways with its owner, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin!
Motorrad’s classic gem will be listed on Bring a Trailer until Saturday afternoon (February 5), meaning that you’ve got another five days to place your bids. At the time of this article, you’d need to spend about six grand if you’re intending to best the highest bid, which is registered at $5,500.
