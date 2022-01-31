2021 GMC Sierra Denali Seeks Owner Capable of Handling Hennessey's Goliath 650 Package

GMC will happily sell you a brand-new Sierra Denali equipped with the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission from $64,685. For most people, that’s a lot of truck. That engine produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, while the Denali specification is the tip of the spear when it comes to the Sierra 1500.

