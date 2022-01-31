2021 GMC Sierra Denali Seeks Owner Capable of Handling Hennessey's Goliath 650 Package

GMC will happily sell you a brand-new Sierra Denali equipped with the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission from $64,685. For most people, that’s a lot of truck. That engine produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, while the Denali specification is the tip of the spear when it comes to the Sierra 1500.
But what if you want more pulling power, without having to sacrifice your truck’s factory-standard aesthetics? If you don’t mind the 6,400 miles (10,300 km) on the clock and the rather unassuming Silver Steel Metallic exterior, one solution would be to check out this slightly used 2021 Sierra Denali 4x4 model, up for grabs through Cars & Bids.
What makes it special is that it comes with the Hennessey Performance Goliath 650 Package, which includes a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, high-flow intercooler, custom pushrods, a crankcase ventilation system and an HPE engine management calibration. This thing is also rocking a Hennessey steel cat-back exhaust, and it sounds amazing.
You can get this very same package on a Silverado too, resulting in 650 horsepower. It’s definitely an improvement over the stock truck, whether it’s a Chevy or a GMC.
Originally, this 2021 Sierra retailed for $71,760, which includes the $11,965’s worth of options. Let’s run through some of them, starting with the Ultimate Package.
It holds the HD surround vision camera, multicolor head-up display, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, auto high beams, adaptive cruise control, follow distance indicator, a power sunroof and the MultiPro power steps.
Meanwhile, the Denali trim package adds the two-speed transfer case, standard Driver Alert I package, adaptive suspension, the BOSE audio system, power-sliding rear window, digital instrument cluster, heated second-row seats, ventilated front seats and a wireless charging pad.
Other convenience features include the Trailering Package (revised gear ratios, upgraded radiator, revised shocks with heavy-duty springs), carbon fiber composite bed and CarbonPro badging, 22-inch wheels, leather upholstery and Brembo brakes.
In fact, from a visual standpoint, those brakes are pretty much the only thing that might tip you off to this not being a run-of-the-mill Sierra.
What makes it special is that it comes with the Hennessey Performance Goliath 650 Package, which includes a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, high-flow intercooler, custom pushrods, a crankcase ventilation system and an HPE engine management calibration. This thing is also rocking a Hennessey steel cat-back exhaust, and it sounds amazing.
You can get this very same package on a Silverado too, resulting in 650 horsepower. It’s definitely an improvement over the stock truck, whether it’s a Chevy or a GMC.
Originally, this 2021 Sierra retailed for $71,760, which includes the $11,965’s worth of options. Let’s run through some of them, starting with the Ultimate Package.
It holds the HD surround vision camera, multicolor head-up display, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, auto high beams, adaptive cruise control, follow distance indicator, a power sunroof and the MultiPro power steps.
Meanwhile, the Denali trim package adds the two-speed transfer case, standard Driver Alert I package, adaptive suspension, the BOSE audio system, power-sliding rear window, digital instrument cluster, heated second-row seats, ventilated front seats and a wireless charging pad.
Other convenience features include the Trailering Package (revised gear ratios, upgraded radiator, revised shocks with heavy-duty springs), carbon fiber composite bed and CarbonPro badging, 22-inch wheels, leather upholstery and Brembo brakes.
In fact, from a visual standpoint, those brakes are pretty much the only thing that might tip you off to this not being a run-of-the-mill Sierra.