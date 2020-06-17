2020 GMC Sierra "Beef Foot" Monster Truck Rocks Blown V8 in the Front

We were promised that America would be great again, but all we got were lower taxes for big companies. What did you expect, a monster truck for every guy in Texas? That would have actually been nice, especially if it's based on a fresh GMC Sierra.
The 2020 Sierra truck is one of the nicest on the market and it has a certain vintage charm to it, thanks to those simple lights. Some of the coolest conversions we've seen based on this generation played with the suspension, but there's nothing quite as extreme as this.
While there are numerous lifted GMCs and a few lowered ones, we're pretty sure this isn't a real monster truck. However, most truckers will agree that a corporate-sponsored build like this might help them chose a future model.
No, we are actually just dealing with another epic rendering by adry53customs. And there are plenty of interesting things about it. First of all, it's based on the Single Cab model, which you almost never see. Most people want the option of taking their families on a vacation in these things.
Second, it's built like a classic Monster Jam truck with a GM Big Block V8 at the front. It's blown harder than Dom's Charger and features exhaust pipes coming out through the front wells.
Modern monster trucks have almost nothing in common with production vehicles, and we'd like to see a return to the standards from 30 years ago. It's literally impossible to ignore the 66-inch BKT tires on this thing. Likewise, the golden frame ties in nicely with the luxury theme of a Sierra.
A Monster Jam GMC Sierra would have very little to do with the truck you drive off a lot. Instead, it would feature a bespoke tubular chassis and a fiberglass body placed on top to replicate the factory look. Solid axles and multiple shock absorbers would ensure it can take a pounding.
