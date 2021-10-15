2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Debut Scheduled for October 21st

Redesigned on the T1 platform in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the GMC Sierra prepares for the 2022 model year with more luxury features and tech than ever before. The Denali Ultimate is described as “the most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class,” which is very boastful.
By advanced, GMC refers to a semi-autonomous driving system introduced by the CT6. You know, that full-size luxury sedan Cadillac had to discontinue from the U.S. lineup because nobody purchased it. Super Cruise allows for hands-free operation on more than 200,000 miles (320,000 kilometers) of roadway in the U.S. and Canada. Towing with Super Cruise is also possible although it must feel uncanny from the driver’s viewpoint.
The luxury part is pretty obvious too because the Sierra has always been one notch above the Silverado. Still, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has a thing for nasty plastic and shoddy finishes even on high-end vehicles. If you ask me, the interior of the Ram 1500 Limited looks and feels more Denali than the Denali. Even the Ford F-150 Limited gives off a higher-quality vibe, which speaks volumes about GM’s cost-cutting shenanigans.
Speaking of which, do you know the 2022 model year Silverado features the same interior as before for the entry-level Work Truck whereas higher trim levels boast a redesigned interior? Yeah, GM is exasperating like that.
Exasperating is also the word I would use in regard to engines because GM launched the Silverado ZR2 off-road trim level with the same ol’ small-block V8 as ever. 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque are pretty good for a half-ton pickup, but we live in the day and age of the Hellcat-engined Ram 1500 TRX and EcoBoost-engined F-150 Raptor.
On that note, we’ll find out every piece of information on the mid-cycle refresh next Thursday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time on the company’s website.
The luxury part is pretty obvious too because the Sierra has always been one notch above the Silverado. Still, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has a thing for nasty plastic and shoddy finishes even on high-end vehicles. If you ask me, the interior of the Ram 1500 Limited looks and feels more Denali than the Denali. Even the Ford F-150 Limited gives off a higher-quality vibe, which speaks volumes about GM’s cost-cutting shenanigans.
Speaking of which, do you know the 2022 model year Silverado features the same interior as before for the entry-level Work Truck whereas higher trim levels boast a redesigned interior? Yeah, GM is exasperating like that.
Exasperating is also the word I would use in regard to engines because GM launched the Silverado ZR2 off-road trim level with the same ol’ small-block V8 as ever. 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) of torque are pretty good for a half-ton pickup, but we live in the day and age of the Hellcat-engined Ram 1500 TRX and EcoBoost-engined F-150 Raptor.
On that note, we’ll find out every piece of information on the mid-cycle refresh next Thursday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time on the company’s website.
Get ready for the New #GMCSierra Denali Ultimate, the most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class. See it. Reserve it. 10.21.21 at 8PM ET on https://t.co/YlTOJMuJ1m. https://t.co/LvCrFPmdc7 pic.twitter.com/X9NTxtnZmx— GMC (@GMC) October 14, 2021