2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Facelift Going on Sale in Mexico in Q2 2022

Updated alongside the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for the 2022 model year, the GMC Sierra 1500 will be available in Mexico during the second quarter in four distinct flavors. The entry-level SLE kicks off the list with a regular cab while the remaining three grades are exclusively offered as crew cabs.
The two-door version comes with 18-inch wheels and loads of standard goodies although General Motors failed to mention what kind of engine is hiding under the hood. The 5.3-liter V8 codenamed L84 would be my guess, but nevertheless, the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder shouldn’t be written off.
Sold under regular production order code L3B, this engine packs 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque as opposed to 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) for the smallest V8 in the range. The AT4, Denali, and Denali Ultimate trim levels all feature the 6.2-liter L87 that outputs 460 pound-feet (624 Nm).
"The 2022 GMC Sierra is simply the most advanced pickup, taking luxury to the next level with the introduction of Denali Ultimate," said Wilberto del Ángel, marketing manager at GMC. "Some versions are produced in Silao, which represents a source of pride for Mexican manufacturing."
Opened in 1996, the Guanajuato-based production facility currently makes light-duty Silverados and Sierras with regular- and crew-cab body styles.
AT4 and Denali trims are fitted with the industry-leading DSSV shock absorbers from Multimatic, all-wheel drive, and the GMC ProGrade Trailering System that flaunts no fewer than 15 camera views. The most fascinating functionality is an X-ray vision mode that allows the driver to see through the towed trailer via a video camera on the back of the trailer.
The Denali Ultimate is the only specification that will be imported from the United States according to GMC. The most luxurious grade available, the Denali Ultimate is rocking Galvanized Chrome whatnots on the outside, full-grain leather, suede headliner, open-pore wood, massaging front seats, the MultiPro Tailgate, and MultiPro Tailgate Audio by Kicker.
Sold under regular production order code L3B, this engine packs 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque as opposed to 383 pound-feet (519 Nm) for the smallest V8 in the range. The AT4, Denali, and Denali Ultimate trim levels all feature the 6.2-liter L87 that outputs 460 pound-feet (624 Nm).
"The 2022 GMC Sierra is simply the most advanced pickup, taking luxury to the next level with the introduction of Denali Ultimate," said Wilberto del Ángel, marketing manager at GMC. "Some versions are produced in Silao, which represents a source of pride for Mexican manufacturing."
Opened in 1996, the Guanajuato-based production facility currently makes light-duty Silverados and Sierras with regular- and crew-cab body styles.
AT4 and Denali trims are fitted with the industry-leading DSSV shock absorbers from Multimatic, all-wheel drive, and the GMC ProGrade Trailering System that flaunts no fewer than 15 camera views. The most fascinating functionality is an X-ray vision mode that allows the driver to see through the towed trailer via a video camera on the back of the trailer.
The Denali Ultimate is the only specification that will be imported from the United States according to GMC. The most luxurious grade available, the Denali Ultimate is rocking Galvanized Chrome whatnots on the outside, full-grain leather, suede headliner, open-pore wood, massaging front seats, the MultiPro Tailgate, and MultiPro Tailgate Audio by Kicker.