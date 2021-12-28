GM Oshawa Plant Will Start 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Production Next Spring

Closed in December 2019, after Cadillac and Chevrolet discontinued the XTS and Impala, the General Motors Oshawa assembly plant has been reopened in November 2021 for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD. The light-duty lineup, meanwhile, will start production early next spring.
GM Authority reports that Oshawa won’t make the Sierra HD or Sierra 1500. As a brief refresher, the automaker’s half-ton pickups are also made in Fort Wayne and Silao, while heavy-duty pickups are produced in Flint.
After investing $1.3 billion in Oshawa for a flexible assembly module and new body shop, it remains to be seen how much of that investment will be recouped by General Motors in the coming years. More specifically, all-electric trucks from Chevrolet and GMC are certain to disrupt the market.
In addition to the GMC Hummer EV, the GMC brand intends to showcase an electric Sierra Denali in 2022 alongside Chevrolet’s electric Silverado.
Expected to enter production between February and March 2022, the mid-cycle refresh of the Silverado 1500 debuted in September 2021 with rather limited changes over the previous model year. LT and higher trim levels flaunt a redesigned cabin, the 4.3-liter LV3 engine and six-speed automatic transmission have been discontinued in favor of the 2.7-liter L3B and an eight-speed box, and Chevrolet has also rolled out the ZR2 grade.
Essentially a Trail Boss with additional off-road goodies, the ZR2 is offered exclusively with the 6.2-liter L87 small-block V8, the Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. While on the subject of hardware, the flagship configuration rocks Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear electronic lockers, as well as a relocated exhaust system.
Fitted with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubber shoes and more underbody armor than the Trail Boss, the ZR2 boasts a ground clearance of 11.2 inches (28.4 centimeters) as well as a 31.8-degree approach angle.
