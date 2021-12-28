C8 Chevy Corvette Rides on Turbine-Like Forgiatos to Look Fast When Standing Still

They say that GM’s mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray has truly become a perfect blank canvas for making it your own. But the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have taken their sweet time before showing us a positive C8 Stingray build.
Thanks to the inherent popularity triggered by its legacy and the newfound mid-engine sports car performance package, the C8 Stingray has become one of the most desirable vehicles in recent years. But even though its low production count should make owners wary of messing with its looks at an extreme level, not every build is universally acclaimed.
Luckily, the success of “America’s sports car” means there are countless versions of the “blank canvas to make it your own” out there. And thanks to social media, anybody can judge them before investing the hard-earned cash into a transformation that might ultimately miss the mark. Let’s check out a recent, positive example.
The last time we discussed a custom C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray riding on Forgiato wheels that canary-yellow outcome made us feel like Tweety itself would run away ashamed. Luckily, this time around, the good folks over at Forgiato decided to showcase a tamer personalization based around an Arctic White C8 sports car.
Interestingly, the matching-color Forgiato wheels make a return sporting the same crimson accents around the edge. Luckily, the turbine design feels a lot more in tune with the overall demeanor of the aerodynamic two-door two-seater mid-engine sports car. Sure, it may still not be everyone’s cup of tea.
But as far as we are concerned, this 495-horsepower (hopefully it comes with the Z51 package) V8-engine sports car is a perfect example of what they meant with the whole “less is more” idea. Just a set of matching-white, turbine-styled Forgiatos and voila, the C8 is a different kind of tarmac animal altogether!
Luckily, the success of “America’s sports car” means there are countless versions of the “blank canvas to make it your own” out there. And thanks to social media, anybody can judge them before investing the hard-earned cash into a transformation that might ultimately miss the mark. Let’s check out a recent, positive example.
The last time we discussed a custom C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray riding on Forgiato wheels that canary-yellow outcome made us feel like Tweety itself would run away ashamed. Luckily, this time around, the good folks over at Forgiato decided to showcase a tamer personalization based around an Arctic White C8 sports car.
Interestingly, the matching-color Forgiato wheels make a return sporting the same crimson accents around the edge. Luckily, the turbine design feels a lot more in tune with the overall demeanor of the aerodynamic two-door two-seater mid-engine sports car. Sure, it may still not be everyone’s cup of tea.
But as far as we are concerned, this 495-horsepower (hopefully it comes with the Z51 package) V8-engine sports car is a perfect example of what they meant with the whole “less is more” idea. Just a set of matching-white, turbine-styled Forgiatos and voila, the C8 is a different kind of tarmac animal altogether!