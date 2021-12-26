Brabus G-Wagon Rides Funky on Cactus Jack Forgiatos, Unlike This Mercedes S 580

For many, a world-renowned tuner kit, a luxury sedan or SUV, and/or a set of iconic forged aftermarket wheels are the perfect combination. Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, as Forgiato gladly shows us!
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have recently treated us to a couple of allegedly cool Mercedes-Benz automobiles. And they’re a traditional case of Yin and Yang, or white and black if you really need to be thorough. Interestingly, they’re day and night away from each other.
Not just figuratively, actually. But also, in terms of actual distance, meaning that one owner might bask in the sunlight while the other dwells in the night’s shadows. First, let’s kick off the proceeds with a positive example. Sure, as we said, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so perhaps for you, it’s the other way around.
Anyway, Forgiato has recently highlighted a cool, white Brabus G-Class (of unknown technical specifications, it might be the Widestar 700 or 800). Allegedly, it is the compelling work of Turkey-based F355 Automobile Technic, an aftermarket specialist of all things Brabus, Techart, Abt, HRE, Startech, Lumma, or Capristo.
This particular clean-looking (for a Brabus) G-Class was compiled with a funky set of Cactus Jack Forgiatos (of unknown size, they usually vary between 20- and 26 inches) for a very special client: Yusuf Akta?. Better known as Reynmen, he is a local Internet celebrity singer and vlogger.
Meanwhile, halfway across the world, in Houston, Texas resides another Mercedes-Benz creation riding on Forgiato wheels. The black S 580 limousine packs a set of 22-inch forged wheels that have a partially-matching dual-tone vibe. Unfortunately, as somebody said in the comments, these are awesome pieces that absolutely “ruin the look of this car!”
And we couldn’t agree more, as Forgiato basically shows that less than careful consideration might easily kill the whole vibe. Whereas, even the most outrageous pieces can always find an iconic place to call home!
