Crashed Corvette C8 Has One Ugly Smile, Know Any Good Dentists?

More on this:

1 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Wins Performance Car of the Year in Japan

2 Corvette C8 Owner Felt Safe in Her Florida Neighborhood, Car Gets Stolen From the Driveway

3 The Blue-Collar Ferrari Is Finally Here, Looks Just Like a Corvette C8

4 James May Roasts Emelia Hartford's 1500 HP Corvette C8 and Other YouTubers' Rides

5 Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 Pulls a Wheelie on Nitrous, Runs 9s Thanks to 1,075 WHP