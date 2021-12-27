Crashed Corvette C8 Has One Ugly Smile, Know Any Good Dentists?

The C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette has been the talk of the town long before it was officially announced, almost three years ago (my, how time flies!), and for good reasons. It has a head-turning design that makes those who don’t know anything about cars think about full-blown exotics born overseas and a mid-engine layout for the first time ever.
A true blue-collar supercar, it is surprisingly affordable. It starts at only $60,900, excluding the destination charge, additional fees, and options, though finding a base model in dealer lots is easier said than done. As a result, most people end up paying more for better-equipped versions or turn to the used car market.
There is a third alternative to getting into the Corvette C8 ownership experience, though we do not recommend it to anyone who doesn’t know their way around cars. That includes more than changing the oil, filters, and brake pads, so owning a car repair shop is probably a must. Still haven’t figured out what we are talking about? Well, it involves examples that have seen better days, like this 2021 Stingray 2LT.
You definitely do not have to be a connoisseur to tell that it has been significantly bruised in an accident that has left its mark on the whole front end, as a huge section of it is missing. It has additional damages on the driver’s side and one deployed airbag in the cockpit, which suggests that no one was riding shotgun when the accident occurred; either that, or they weren't wearing the seatbelt.
Due to the extreme force of the impact, the frame has been definitely affected. It has a missing front left wheel too, so expected other damages that are not visible in the pictures released by Copart. The car is located in Columbia, SC, and will go under the gavel as part of an upcoming lot. So, would you dare take on such a big project if you had the time and resources?
There is a third alternative to getting into the Corvette C8 ownership experience, though we do not recommend it to anyone who doesn’t know their way around cars. That includes more than changing the oil, filters, and brake pads, so owning a car repair shop is probably a must. Still haven’t figured out what we are talking about? Well, it involves examples that have seen better days, like this 2021 Stingray 2LT.
You definitely do not have to be a connoisseur to tell that it has been significantly bruised in an accident that has left its mark on the whole front end, as a huge section of it is missing. It has additional damages on the driver’s side and one deployed airbag in the cockpit, which suggests that no one was riding shotgun when the accident occurred; either that, or they weren't wearing the seatbelt.
Due to the extreme force of the impact, the frame has been definitely affected. It has a missing front left wheel too, so expected other damages that are not visible in the pictures released by Copart. The car is located in Columbia, SC, and will go under the gavel as part of an upcoming lot. So, would you dare take on such a big project if you had the time and resources?