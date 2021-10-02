Tweety Would Probably Feel Ashamed if Seen Alongside This Ultra-Yellow C8 Corvette

Because of the inherent customer popularity and the low production count triggered by various issues, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is one of the hottest cars in recent years. But, as it turns out, not every build is equally desirable.
We have already discussed the legendary status of “America’s sports car” and the fact that many see it as the perfect blank canvas for making it their own. And there’s reason to believe that a C8 would look great irrespective of conditions.
Still, even though just about every virtual artist out there has jumped at the chance of color-shifting the latest (and possibly greatest) C8 model – the recently presented Z06 – there is always a catch. For pixel masters, it would be the fact that all they need is a stroke of the proverbial CGI brush to erase any ugliness.
Unfortunately, that’s not possible with this particular C8. First of all, it’s a real-world car, no matter how dreadful that may sound. Secondly, it might have been ordered from new in this exterior/interior combination. So, it’s possibly an Accelerate Yellow-shaded Stingray with an Adrenaline Red Napa leather interior, not a peelable exterior wrap (we have no quarrels with the crimson cockpit).
Still, it’s very much a custom build, considering the red accents on the side air vents, as well as the matching yellow and red Forgiato Sincro-ECL wheels. The Los Angeles-based custom forged wheel manufacturer’s 21/22-inch alloys were personalized by Davenport Customs LLC to match the body paint, complete with red powdered-coated lips and naturally featuring a set of floating center caps.
Now, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but one can imagine the reactions. Tweety (if real), would probably feel ashamed when flying around this yellow thing. And when also factoring in the crimson interior all sorts of Happy Meal/Ronald McDonald jokes could be envisioned on the spot.
Still, even though just about every virtual artist out there has jumped at the chance of color-shifting the latest (and possibly greatest) C8 model – the recently presented Z06 – there is always a catch. For pixel masters, it would be the fact that all they need is a stroke of the proverbial CGI brush to erase any ugliness.
Unfortunately, that’s not possible with this particular C8. First of all, it’s a real-world car, no matter how dreadful that may sound. Secondly, it might have been ordered from new in this exterior/interior combination. So, it’s possibly an Accelerate Yellow-shaded Stingray with an Adrenaline Red Napa leather interior, not a peelable exterior wrap (we have no quarrels with the crimson cockpit).
Still, it’s very much a custom build, considering the red accents on the side air vents, as well as the matching yellow and red Forgiato Sincro-ECL wheels. The Los Angeles-based custom forged wheel manufacturer’s 21/22-inch alloys were personalized by Davenport Customs LLC to match the body paint, complete with red powdered-coated lips and naturally featuring a set of floating center caps.
Now, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but one can imagine the reactions. Tweety (if real), would probably feel ashamed when flying around this yellow thing. And when also factoring in the crimson interior all sorts of Happy Meal/Ronald McDonald jokes could be envisioned on the spot.