2023 GMC Sierra Denali Electric Pickup Truck Previewed With Futuristic Front End

Unsurprisingly for GMC , their second electric pickup truck will not be within the reach of many. The zero-emission Sierra is coming next year exclusively in the popular Denali trim level, which starts at $57,495 sans taxes for the 5.3 V8-powered and rear-wheel-driven crew cab short box. 22 photos



As expected, the automaker has also confirmed the Ultium platform of the Hummer EV along with Factory Zero as the assembly plant. As a brief refresher, the vehicle architecture of the Hummer EV is called BET1 (Battery Electric Truck 1) while the Cadillac Lyriq rolls on the BEV3 ( Battery Electric Vehicle 3). The highest General Motors will go is 200 kWh for the lithium-ion battery, mirroring the Hummer EV pickup truck’s battery capacity.



The ginormous battery explains the whopping curb weight of 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms) for the Hummer pickup truck, which has been certified by General Motors at 329 miles (529 kilometers) between charges. Be that as it may, we should also remember that GM has previously quoted more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) from its Ultium battery and drive system.



Expected for the 2023 model year, the all-electric Sierra Denali will probably feature a dual-motor powertrain as standard and a three-motor option for the most expensive version. It remains to be seen if the latter will be rated at 1,000 horsepower on the nose like the Hummer EV Edition 1.



On that note, care to guess how much the Sierra Denali will cost? If you ask me, I would suggest looking at the price list of the



