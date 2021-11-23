2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, Quirks and Features Galore

Those who believe that Rivian is the first U.S. automaker to bring an e-pickup to market should reconsider their assumption because that’s not true. Ford, for example, introduced the Ranger EV in 1997, and the compact truck’s legacy is carried forward by the F-150 Lightning.
“Wait a minute! Wasn’t the Lightning a high-performance option?” It sure was, but FoMoCo knows that go-faster single cabs aren’t selling well in this day and age. The Lightning currently stands for all-electric propulsion, and even the base trim level of the half-ton workhorse has a dual-motor powertrain.
Reviewed in great detail by Doug DeMuro, the full-size pickup is quirkier than any F-150 before it. At the very top of the quirks list, we have a humongous trunk where the engine compartment used to be. It offers 14 cubic feet (396 liters) of space, and it’s rated at up to 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of whatnots. The frunk also features many charge ports, including household-style outlets, and it further boasts an underfloor storage area.
Another interesting detail of the F-150 Lightning is the location of the reverse lights, right in the center of the tailgate. But what happens when the tailgate is down? Well, there are two more reverse lights hidden in the taillight clusters. The charge port is located on the driver-side front fender, whereas the port on the passenger’s side is a dummy for styling purposes.
Capable of powering a household in case of a blackout, the F-150 Lightning is exclusively available as a crew cab with a 5.5-foot bed and independent rear suspension instead of good ol’ leaf springs. Customers are offered two battery options, and the long-range battery is the one to get.
Not only does it offer in the ballpark of 300 miles (483 kilometers), including a payload of 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms), but the Blue Oval is quoting 563 horsepower as opposed to 426 ponies for the standard-range battery. The torque rating is 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) for either lithium-ion pack.
