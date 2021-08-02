GM Equipped Certain Trucks With Incorrect Spare Tires, Now It’s Recalling Them

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall for certain Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and GMC Sierra 2500 trucks. These vehicles were equipped with a 17-inch spare tire, and the 18- or 20-inch optional road tires.
According to the official bulletin released by the safety agency, operating the spare tire in combination with the factory wheels could result in differences in revolutions per mile, and would prevent the ABS from engaging. If the safety system fails to kick in when the vehicle runs on low friction surfaces, then there is an increased risk of a crash.
Fortunately, only 86 units of the 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500 are affected by this problem. The Chevys were built between June 13, 2019, and April 24, 2021, and the GMCs were assembled from July 16, 2019, and June 1, 2021.
All of them will have to be taken back to the dealers, who will take care of the issue by getting rid of the smaller tire and providing an 18-inch spare tire and wheel assembly to owners confirmed to have the 18- or 20-inch optional sets.
At the same time, the automaker’s authorized technicians will also apply a new spare tire information label over the existing placard. They will provide an Owner’s Manual insert too, which will explain that the 18-inch spare tire should be used in combination with the factory wheels, and that the 17-inch spare tire should only be used with the original 17-inch set.
Accessory distributors were informed by GM on March 25 of the condition, and dealers were notified on July 29. The customer owner notification is expected to occur by September 13, and as usual, all work will be carried out free of charge.
GM’s number for the recall is N212329780, and owners will have to use it should they want to get in touch with Chevrolet or GMC via their customer service
Fortunately, only 86 units of the 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 2020-2021 GMC Sierra 2500 are affected by this problem. The Chevys were built between June 13, 2019, and April 24, 2021, and the GMCs were assembled from July 16, 2019, and June 1, 2021.
All of them will have to be taken back to the dealers, who will take care of the issue by getting rid of the smaller tire and providing an 18-inch spare tire and wheel assembly to owners confirmed to have the 18- or 20-inch optional sets.
At the same time, the automaker’s authorized technicians will also apply a new spare tire information label over the existing placard. They will provide an Owner’s Manual insert too, which will explain that the 18-inch spare tire should be used in combination with the factory wheels, and that the 17-inch spare tire should only be used with the original 17-inch set.
Accessory distributors were informed by GM on March 25 of the condition, and dealers were notified on July 29. The customer owner notification is expected to occur by September 13, and as usual, all work will be carried out free of charge.
GM’s number for the recall is N212329780, and owners will have to use it should they want to get in touch with Chevrolet or GMC via their customer service