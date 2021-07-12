Surprise News: 2022 GMC Sierra HD Pro to Keep Same Starting Price as Last Year

In an automotive world where everything revolves around the chip shortage crisis right now, it’s entirely refreshing to hear a report that claims a vehicle will have an identical MSRP as the year before. Yes, no one can ask for a lower asking price anymore, and so we rejoice when there’s no hike involved...
Either because automakers keep adding new features, the vehicle is a hot commodity, or since on-board technology has proven the Achilles’ heel of lore, we have come accustomed to signal price increases with just about every new model year changeover. The exception for 2022 might be the GMC Sierra HD Pro series if the good folks at Cars Direct are to be trusted.
According to a recent report, the tough work truck version of the Sierra HD prepares for the 2022 model year with no changes whatsoever. That includes an identical MSRP of $37,895, which – as always – “excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees, and optional equipment” as per the automaker. What the world has come to if we come to exult over the fact that nothing has changed for another year...
Anyways, this really is an affordable price tag for the entry-level Sierra 2500 HD, especially considering the fact that used car prices have literally exploded when it comes to these popular trucks. And for the quota, there’s quite a lot to be had. For the cash, customers will be getting a 2WD Sierra HD with a regular cab and a long bed. It’s equipped with the 6.6-liter V8 gas engine that’s good for 401 hp and comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission (overdrive, tow/haul mode, and Auto Grade Braking included) as well as a 3.73 rear axle.
Meanwhile, the report also mentions the work truck is available in multiple configurations (including the 3500 HD models), so one can also add $2,600 for an MSRP of $40,495 when selecting the Double Cab with a standard bed, while the Double Cab with a long bed will be up for grabs at $40,695. If the Crew Cab is the right one for one’s business, then it’s further up the price ladder at $42,295 and $42,495, for the standard or long bed, respectively.
