2022 Corvette Priced From $62,195, Visualizer Shows New Colors, IMSA Editions

Although plagued by production hiccups, the C8 Chevy Corvette continues its path towards maturing the new generation into its third model year. It does that with a few sensible novelties and a brand-new, C.8R track-inspired special edition. But, equally important, the company has finally unleashed the 2022 Corvette visualizer for the entire world to feast upon.
This online tool will allow potential Corvette buyers and dreamers to virtually build the perfect C8 using the 2022 model year specs and features. Of course, anyone will be able to make the Chevy their own immediately as the automaker has all the quirks and technical details sorted out; still, at the time of writing the tool still has a few hiccups here and there.
So, we advise patience until the virtual environment gets stable enough to sample all the novelties, such as the three new exterior colors (Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine and Amplify Orange Tintcoat), the new low-profile rear spoiler, and the Z51-inspired front splitter coming to versions without the Z51 Performance Package.
The bad news is that we still don’t see any official sign of the Z06 or other versions, while the LT2 6.2L V8 engine has remained rated at 490 or 495 horsepower (with/without Z51) even though for the 2022 model year it features an updated direct injection fuel system, upgraded engine calibration, and an improved Active Fuel Management range.
At least we know it’s quick, reaching 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds in Z51 configuration. By the way, the all-new C.8R-inspired 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is also tucked inside the visualizer. It’s sold as a package starting at $6,595 (MSRP excludes tax), which needs to be added on top of the starting price of the 2022MY.
As a coupe, the latest ‘Vette goes for $62,195, including destination freight charge (+$2,295 over 2021MY), while the convertible kicks off at $69,695, including DFC (+$1,200). The automaker offers the series in 1LT, 2LT, or 3LT trims, with the Z51 Performance Package available across the range and the Magnetic Ride Control offered with or without the latter.
Chevy has also promised the Bowling Green Assembly factory will start production late during the third quarter of the year, with the 2022MY orders scheduled to open next month.
So, we advise patience until the virtual environment gets stable enough to sample all the novelties, such as the three new exterior colors (Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine and Amplify Orange Tintcoat), the new low-profile rear spoiler, and the Z51-inspired front splitter coming to versions without the Z51 Performance Package.
The bad news is that we still don’t see any official sign of the Z06 or other versions, while the LT2 6.2L V8 engine has remained rated at 490 or 495 horsepower (with/without Z51) even though for the 2022 model year it features an updated direct injection fuel system, upgraded engine calibration, and an improved Active Fuel Management range.
At least we know it’s quick, reaching 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds in Z51 configuration. By the way, the all-new C.8R-inspired 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is also tucked inside the visualizer. It’s sold as a package starting at $6,595 (MSRP excludes tax), which needs to be added on top of the starting price of the 2022MY.
As a coupe, the latest ‘Vette goes for $62,195, including destination freight charge (+$2,295 over 2021MY), while the convertible kicks off at $69,695, including DFC (+$1,200). The automaker offers the series in 1LT, 2LT, or 3LT trims, with the Z51 Performance Package available across the range and the Magnetic Ride Control offered with or without the latter.
Chevy has also promised the Bowling Green Assembly factory will start production late during the third quarter of the year, with the 2022MY orders scheduled to open next month.