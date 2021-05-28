How Chevy-Unlucky Can You Get, Wonders Dallas Resident With Two Stolen Corvettes

The great sales enjoyed by the Torch Red 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette are a clear statement that everybody loves the crimson shade on “America’s sports car.” Quite literally, from 90-year-olds to aftermarket aficionados and, unfortunately, thieves. Sadly, a Dallas resident found that out the hard way... twice.
According to a recent report from NBC5 DFW, the proud owner of a red Chevrolet Corvette (a C7 Torch Red Z06, by the looks of it, but feel free to give us a heads up in the comment section if we’re wrong) now has a heartbreaking story to tell.
That is because she has experienced the misery of having the Corvette stolen from the parking garage of her residential apartment complex not once but twice over a short period of time. Basically, across the span of just three months, from February to earlier this month, the Dallas resident had to file a couple of police complaints against thieves for the exact same issue.
Information provided by Melissa Anderson, the Dallas, Texas resident of the AMLI Design District apartments to the NBC5 DFW reporter on site, shows that her first red Corvette was snatched by the perpetrators back in February. She then bought a replacement Chevy Corvette, which even had a locked car cover on.
But it was to no avail, as she now thinks she made “the most expensive mistake” in her life, as the damage amounts to around $180k in stolen property. Furthermore, she now believes the complex has become a focus for thieves, considering the short time frame between the burglaries. “It’s a target, there is an organized crime operation when it comes to auto thefts and burglary when it comes to this building,” Anderson explained.
The report further states that NBC5 DFW reached out for comment from the company that operates the complex and received no response yet. On the other hand, the Dallas Police Department acknowledged there’s an open case and investigation on the matter. It also added there have been no less than ten reports of grand theft auto at the address.
