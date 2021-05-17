Outgoing Sebring Orange Corvette Gets the Fast Aftermarket Treatment It Deserves

While Sebring Orange is one of the colors that got the boot from General Motors as Chevy presented its replacements for the 2022 model year, the hue might turn out as a great collectible for the right crowd. And a host of aftermarket enhancements won’t hurt either, frankly.
Wildly popular and sometimes traded for huge markups, we have a feeling the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be a sage investment for the years to come. And for increased collectability, there’s always a case to be made when owners choose the most under-rated colors. That way, they can later brag about having one of few examples out there.
But some want the credentials to go even further, both in terms of look and performance. And that’s where the aftermarket sector comes in. There’s no shortage of tuning shops willing to perform modifications on the C8 Stingray, but it’s always clear that some are better than others. That’s probably why this C8 Convertible owner sent his Sebring Orange Corvette from New York all the way to Miami, Florida, for Wheels Boutique to work a little of its magic on it.
And although their name suggests a focus on rims and other stuff, it turns out they can be quite expansive as far as transformations go if we are to judge the book upon this C8 video (embedded below) cover. Besides, the transformation needs less than 16 minutes of our life.
It’s always satisfying when you get to check out a few (hundred) hours of hard work in just the span of a coffee break. And that’s clearly the case here with this C8 that arrived in a rather basic form to undergo some major appearance-wise and mechanical changes.
To make sure we have it all in the proper perspective, the presentation part kicks off with the unmodified car (there’s even a stock exhaust soundcheck from the 4:15 mark, followed by the end result at 11:18). Then it’s off to the shop for the transformation, which involved a new set of lightweight and glossy black Anrky AN10 wheels and a lot of other custom parts.
Chief among them—as you probably guessed already—was the exhaust swap, as the stock setup made way for a lighter and throatier (not to mention the fact it adds a few ponies) Fabspeed Motorsport unit. But wait, there’s even more. We also noticed the high wing rear spoiler option, along with a host of other details that bring out the Sebring Orange character even more out in the open.
