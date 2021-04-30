Mercedes-Benz 124 Series Goes the Virtual AMG DTM Way to Show Who's (Hugo) Boss

The German carmaker’s W124 series was born in 1984 and lasted up until 1997, coinciding with the 1980s/1990s return of Mercedes-Benz to the racetracks. Granted, the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-16 cars were the piece of resistance back then, but for all intents and purposes, this virtual exercise clearly needed something a bit larger.
Never mind the end-series “Masterpiece” limited edition of the W124 because we already know this family of midsize cars from Daimler has a marvelous reputation in terms of reliability. We’re going to keep that in the background and mix our case with the AMG flavor of the 6.0-liter V8 engine capable back in the day of outputting no less than 376 horsepower.
That would probably be the perfect choice if this virtual project from pixel master Jon Sibal (a.k.a. jonsibal on social media)were ever to see the light of day. He recently decided to revisit the old and trusted W124 series with some additional twists and turns. The reasoning? It is delicately put together in just a few words: “when u got kids, but DTM 90s era is life.”
Frankly, that’s got to resonate with a huge pool of Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and race car action fans—myself included. So, you see, it’s only logical that our virtual artist hasn’t chosen the 190 E as the basis for this vintage CGI piece. Instead, he went for the best next option, the S124 station wagon.
We have no idea if his vision includes AMG’s monster V8 (though it would be only logical), but we know for sure that he wanted the estate to stand out in any soccer mum crowd. As such, it sports the classic W201 Sonax/Hugo Boss livery, a blacked-out greenhouse to match the stealthy appearance, and period-correct wheels.
There’s also a decidedly modern touch in there, though, because the S124 Mercedes wagon rides as low as if an American customization shop mistook the German estate for one of their traditionally bagged F-100 creations.
