1968 Chevrolet Camaro Is a Beast, and Beasts Don’t Come Cheap

10 Jun 2021, 7:38 UTC ·
Eight years. That’s how much the previous owner of this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro spent tinkering the car to transform it into a monster of a machine, and it shows, both in the way the muscle car is specced and in the price tag it wears.
Just like its long-time rival Ford Mustang, the Camaro is still around, a successful remnant of a time when the American car industry was engulfed in the muscle car wars. The lineage continues to this day, with new models released on a relatively constant basis, but that does not diminish one bit the appeal of the older, first-gen examples.

In fact, oftentimes, these pieces of motoring history end up costing much more than brand-new Camaros when properly taken care of.

Here’s a quick example. The present-day Camaro kicks off at $25,000, although it can reach well over $40,000 when all those configurator boxes are checked. Yet even that is a far cry from the price Classic Car Studio asks for this over half a century-old example.

That would be just $100 short of a full $100k, but we must admit, it does come with a much richer offering than the present-day Camaro.

Leaving aside the fact that this is a classic that went through a very long restoration process, we have things like a Dart 540 block under the hood, JE pistons to get the engine going, a quick fuel carburetor and MSD ignition, a Tremec TKO 600 transmission, and a hydraulic clutch.

Visually, at least judging by these here photos, the car is near perfection. Draped in red and black with matching wheels, it is a much more muscular and modernized appearance than its former self. The interior goes along the same lines, with the elegance of black highlighted by Autometer gauges and a stereo sound system with a USB port.

As said, the car is for sale, and the asking price for it is $99,900.

