5 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette to Pace Indianapolis 500, as per Tradition

4 Chevrolet “Happy Meal” Now Possible With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car Convertible

3 Rare Chevrolet Corvette Indy Pace Car Smells Like New, Has 5K Miles on the Clock

1 Take a Behind-the-Scenes Close Look at Chevrolet's 2021 Daytona 500 Pace Cars

More on this:

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Has the Z11 Indy 500 Pace Car Package, Looks Legit

Pace cars are a special breed of vehicles. Made with the single purpose of keeping racers at bay in various competitions, these cars have often spawned road-going versions meant to honor them. 17 photos



Back then, convertible Camaros could be ordered in the form of something called Z11. It was a package draped over the RS and SS-packed Camaros, wrapping them all neatly in Indianapolis 500



According to records, some 3,700 of these cars were made in 1969 with the Z11 package, and the one we have here is among them. It is presently listed for sale on



The car comes with all the elements of the Z11, starting with the Dove White paint with Hugger Orange stripes (we’re told the car was repainted at one point in the 2000s) and ending with pace car decals.



The cowl-induction hood, fender striping, and spoilers are also there to mimic the look of the track vehicle.



Under the hood, the Camaro hides a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine that as far as we understand, was not tampered with, other than some servicing that was performed in 2018. Linked to a three-speed automatic transmission, the engine (code stamp T0326HB according to the seller) is rated at 300 horsepower.



The list of highlights for the car ends with things like heavy-duty springs, power front disc brakes, and a dual exhaust system. The Camaro is one of the most famous models when it comes to pace cars, and over the years, we’ve seen several fine examples. The 1969 vehicle, meant for the 53rd Indianapolis race, is one of them, and it was such a high profile car that it spawned an entire package dedicated to it.Back then, convertible Camaros could be ordered in the form of something called Z11. It was a package draped over the RS and SS-packed Camaros, wrapping them all neatly in Indianapolis 500 pace car graphics.According to records, some 3,700 of these cars were made in 1969 with the Z11 package, and the one we have here is among them. It is presently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer and, with two days left in the bidding process, the highest someone is willing to offer for it is $44,750.The car comes with all the elements of the Z11, starting with the Dove White paint with Hugger Orange stripes (we’re told the car was repainted at one point in the 2000s) and ending with pace car decals.The cowl-induction hood, fender striping, and spoilers are also there to mimic the look of the track vehicle.Under the hood, the Camaro hides a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine that as far as we understand, was not tampered with, other than some servicing that was performed in 2018. Linked to a three-speed automatic transmission, the engine (code stamp T0326HB according to the seller) is rated at 300 horsepower.The list of highlights for the car ends with things like heavy-duty springs, power front disc brakes, and a dual exhaust system.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.