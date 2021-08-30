More on this:

General Motors Duramax 3.0-Liter Turbo Diesel Production Temporarily Suspended

In case you’ve missed it, analysts estimate that 2023 is the year when the semiconductor crisis will come to a closure. In the meantime, GM has temporarily stopped taking orders for trucks and SUVs equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax six-cylinder turbo diesel known under the LM2 moniker. 21 photos



Available in the Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade, the straight-six Duramax turbo diesel cranks out 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). In other words, this engine matches the 6.2-liter V8 option’s torque rating. The force-fed sixer also happens to be frugal on the long haul for it delivers 28 miles per gallon or 8.4 liters per 100 kilometers on the highway in the rear-wheel-drive Tahoe.



The Environmental Protection Agency estimates annual fuel costs to the tune of $2,100 for this motor in the aforementioned utility vehicle whereas the 2WD Tahoe with the 5.3-liter V8 needs in the ballpark of $2,600 per year. Nicknamed “



Active Thermal Management helps the powerplant warm up in cold weather, and the same can be said about the ceramic glow plugs that come standard in every application of the LM2. In other words, you don’t need a block heater until minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 30 degrees Celsius).



As for the reason General Motors adopted the inline-six layout instead of the V6 that Ford and Chrysler use for the Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane Truck has received an update from General Motors, confirming that production will resume as soon as possible. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit failed to mention if the last-minute pause is caused by the lack of chips, but nevertheless, it's a very bad sign for the automotive industry because rising demand outweighs the current supply. As for the reason General Motors adopted the inline-six layout instead of the V6 that Ford and Chrysler use for the Power Stroke and EcoDiesel, it's obvious that only two cams and their associated valvetrain parts are better than four cams. This configuration doesn't need balancing shafts either because it offers the perfect balance of primary and secondary forces.