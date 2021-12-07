BMW S14: The Four-Cylinder Masterpiece That Powered the Legendary E30 M3

GM Invests $51 Million to Support Drive Unit Castings for the Chevrolet Silverado EV

Let’s be frank here for a moment. The Hummer and Lyriq aren’t within the reach of many, which is why GM intends to launch the Silverado EV for the 2023 model year. To be manufactured in Michigan at Factory Zero , the half-ton workhorse will share the BEV3 platform with the Hummer. 41 photos EV and SUV .



“Our Bedford operation is one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world and this investment is a testament of our confidence in the employees at Bedford," declared Phil Kienle, vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations at GM. "This investment is another example of the company bringing along our workforce in our journey to an electric future while we strengthen our current products."



Opened in 1942 and represented by UAW Local 440, the die casting foundry has previously received $37 million in 2016 as well as $127.4 million in 2015. The site currently employs approximately 900 workers.



Turning our attention back to Chevrolet’s second all-electric pickup truck after the S-10 EV from the late 1990s, the



So far, we know the Ultium battery lineup ranges from 50 to 200 kWh . The



The drive unit castings for the all-electric pickup will be produced at the Indiana-based Bedford Aluminum Casting Facility following an investment of $51 million. According to General Motors, the renovation work has already begun at the one million-square-foot site. At the present moment, Bedford makes the drive unit castings for the Hummer EV and SUV.

Editor's note: Gallery includes combustion-engined Silverado 1500 photos. Gallery includes combustion-engined Silverado 1500 photos.

