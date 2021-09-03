Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Suspended Because We All Know Why

Like everybody else out there, General Motors too is struggling with the lack of chips, and this week, the company announced that it’s suspending the manufacturing operations at no less than six of its factories in North America simply because it doesn’t have enough semiconductors to install on cars.
In other words, GM has no other option than to pause the production of certain models, including the Chevrolet Silverado, Cheyenne, Traverse, Equinox, and Express, as well as the GMC Acadia, Sierra, Savana, Terrain, and Canyon until the chip supply is refilled.
GM’s decision to suspend the production at some of its largest plants doesn’t necessarily come as a big surprise, though it shows just how the lack of chips has hit hard carmakers.
It’s the second time General Motors turns to production halts after the company previously suspended the manufacturing at several plants back in April.
This time, the affected plants are the Fort Wayne, Wentzville, Spring Hill, and Lansing facilities, with factories in Mexico and Canada to also suspend operations in the coming weeks.
General Motors says it’ll continue to prioritize unfinished cars, trying to send them to dealerships as fast as possible. The company claims it’s still seeing strong customer demand for its models, though the production halt is bad news in the short term, especially as it affects the best-selling vehicles currently in its 2021 lineup.
For the time being, however, General Motors has avoided providing an ETA as to when it expects the chip crisis to come to an end, but it’s pretty clear the company’s leadership team can’t make any estimates given the entire world is still struggling with the same problem.
A few weeks ago, Ford also suspended the production of the F-150, one of its best-selling models, because of the semiconductor shortage, with several other carmakers across the world turning to similar decisions as they’re waiting for foundries to fill their orders.
GM’s decision to suspend the production at some of its largest plants doesn’t necessarily come as a big surprise, though it shows just how the lack of chips has hit hard carmakers.
It’s the second time General Motors turns to production halts after the company previously suspended the manufacturing at several plants back in April.
This time, the affected plants are the Fort Wayne, Wentzville, Spring Hill, and Lansing facilities, with factories in Mexico and Canada to also suspend operations in the coming weeks.
General Motors says it’ll continue to prioritize unfinished cars, trying to send them to dealerships as fast as possible. The company claims it’s still seeing strong customer demand for its models, though the production halt is bad news in the short term, especially as it affects the best-selling vehicles currently in its 2021 lineup.
For the time being, however, General Motors has avoided providing an ETA as to when it expects the chip crisis to come to an end, but it’s pretty clear the company’s leadership team can’t make any estimates given the entire world is still struggling with the same problem.
A few weeks ago, Ford also suspended the production of the F-150, one of its best-selling models, because of the semiconductor shortage, with several other carmakers across the world turning to similar decisions as they’re waiting for foundries to fill their orders.