GM Says Production Ramping Up After Chip Shortage Nightmare

The global chip shortage is far from over, but General Motors says all the measures it has turned to in the last few months are now paying off, so the company is finally able to increase the deliveries of certain models in the United States and Canada. 1 photo



Furthermore, GM says the production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD will increase by 1,000 trucks per month. In addition, shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon built at the Wentzville Assembly in Missouri will increase by about 30,000 units.



And it’s all thanks to all the recent measures that General Motors embraced in an attempt to deal with the global chip shortage and which are now paying off, allowing the company to hope for better first-half results as compared to the prior guidance.



“As a result of GM’s ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage, its success engineering solutions that maximize the utilization of chips as well as the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter, the company now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the first-half guidance previously provided,” the company said in a press release, also embedded below.



The bad news is the chip crisis isn’t over, and GM still expects some facilities in North America, Asia, and South America to continue the struggle at least in June and July.



However, the company is very optimistic about these markets as well, explaining that it will try to implement a similar approach as in the United States and Canada, which means that resuming the production and increasing the production to dealers in the second half of the year is totally possible as the global semiconductor supply recovers.

