Chip Shortage Might Turn Into Market Saturation, Analysts Worry

More on this:

1 Jeep Gladiator Production Halting One Week Over Chip Shortage

2 TSMC Says Car Chips, iPhone 13 to Be Favored Over Other Products

3 Hyundai Temporarily Shuts Down U.S. Factory Due to Chip Crisis

4 Volkswagen Says the Chip Crisis Has Reached the Worst Point

5 GM to Sell Pickups, SUVs Without Start-Stop as Thousands of Cars Wait for Chips